The popularity of Germany Merkel and the CDU / CSU falls during the pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference following video discussions with the heads of federal governments on the vaccination strategy at the Federal Chancellery, on March 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has piled up more political problems over Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ruling CDU party as the country approaches federal elections later this year.

Germany was initially widely praised for its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, deftly handling the initial outbreak in the country by isolating cases and tracking contacts while its modern and well-equipped hospitals helped keep fatalities low.

A year on, and the situation is very different, with Europe’s largest economy facing a third wave of infections, an increase in deaths and allegations of mismanagement of the health crisis targeting the government.

On Wednesday, Merkel made waves by overturning a plan to block the country during the Easter break by saying she had made a “mistake”. This came after criticism from health experts and business executives, who said the proposal could do more harm than good.

The concession comes as experts reflect on dealing with the pandemic from Germany and look at how the ruling Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union parties could be affected when Germans cast their ballots in the September federal election.

Merkel’s CDU party has already fared poorly in recent state elections, signaling that she could be punished again later in the year by voters who err on the side of the center-left Social Democrats and especially the environmental Greens, whose support is significantly increased.

“Mismanagement hurts,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, commented in a note Thursday.

“Last March, an agile response to the pandemic sent support to Chancellor Angela Merkel and her CDU / CSU almost in the stratosphere.” But he added that while Germany handled the first wave of the pandemic better than most other developed countries, “this is no longer the case”.

“Confusing policy shifts and slow vaccination progress have now undermined public confidence in the ability of the CDU / CSU, which has led the government for most of its post-war history, including the last 15 years, to lead Germany through crisis, “he noted.

Schmieding noted that a recurring scandal involving members of the CDU-CSU Parliament had resonated with the public, with polls showing a drop in support for the CDU-CSU back to pre-pandemic levels. “Merkel’s turning back from an ‘Easter closure’ could add to the trouble, ” he added.