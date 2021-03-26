International
The popularity of Germany Merkel and the CDU / CSU falls during the pandemic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference following video discussions with the heads of federal governments on the vaccination strategy at the Federal Chancellery, on March 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
LONDON A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has piled up more political problems over Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ruling CDU party as the country approaches federal elections later this year.
Germany was initially widely praised for its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, deftly handling the initial outbreak in the country by isolating cases and tracking contacts while its modern and well-equipped hospitals helped keep fatalities low.
A year on, and the situation is very different, with Europe’s largest economy facing a third wave of infections, an increase in deaths and allegations of mismanagement of the health crisis targeting the government.
On Wednesday, Merkel made waves by overturning a plan to block the country during the Easter break by saying she had made a “mistake”. This came after criticism from health experts and business executives, who said the proposal could do more harm than good.
The concession comes as experts reflect on dealing with the pandemic from Germany and look at how the ruling Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union parties could be affected when Germans cast their ballots in the September federal election.
Merkel’s CDU party has already fared poorly in recent state elections, signaling that she could be punished again later in the year by voters who err on the side of the center-left Social Democrats and especially the environmental Greens, whose support is significantly increased.
“Mismanagement hurts,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, commented in a note Thursday.
“Last March, an agile response to the pandemic sent support to Chancellor Angela Merkel and her CDU / CSU almost in the stratosphere.” But he added that while Germany handled the first wave of the pandemic better than most other developed countries, “this is no longer the case”.
“Confusing policy shifts and slow vaccination progress have now undermined public confidence in the ability of the CDU / CSU, which has led the government for most of its post-war history, including the last 15 years, to lead Germany through crisis, “he noted.
Schmieding noted that a recurring scandal involving members of the CDU-CSU Parliament had resonated with the public, with polls showing a drop in support for the CDU-CSU back to pre-pandemic levels. “Merkel’s turning back from an ‘Easter closure’ could add to the trouble, ” he added.
What is wrong?
A drop in popularity for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, comes as questions remain as to who will head the German government in September when Merkel’s last term in office ends. The CDU-CSU has not yet said which candidate it will nominate for the election.
Merkel’s return on Wednesday was unusual as she has long been considered a steadfast hand during times of crisis. The move showed that the German government is also feeling the pressure of being forced to make difficult decisions amid a rapidly moving pandemic situation.
Following Wednesday’s reversal, Merkel rejected opposition demands to ask parliament for a vote of confidence in her government.
Germany has now recorded over 2.7 million cases and 75,498 deaths, so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data, much lower than that of the UK This compares to the UK’s 4.3 million cases and over 126,621 deaths.
The country had begun easing blockade measures recently, allowing schools to reopen in February and some non-essential stores to accept customers again earlier this month. Like other European nations, it was banking on the spread of coronavirus vaccines to enable the slow opening of its economy, the largest in Europe.
Germany is not the only one that has to adjust its plans;Italy will restore a national stalemate during the Eastern period for the second year, while Paris and other parts of France are again under a partial stalemate.
Public tolerance of renewed blockages could be higher if vaccine spreads are planned in the EU. But, as a whole, immunization programs across the block reveal a vaccinated drop rate.
EU leaders met virtually on Thursday to discuss whether to block vaccine exports from the EU as other countries like the UK compete ahead with their programs. Earlier Thursday, Merkel defended the EU strategy to buy vaccines as a block, rather than individually.
“Now that we see that even small changes in the distribution of vaccines cause great controversy, I would not like to imagine if some member states would have vaccines and others would not. This would shake the domestic market to its core. , “she told German lawmakers ahead of the EU summit, Reuters reported.
She also suggested that vaccination issues in the region had more to do with lower production capacity than shooting under orders.
“British manufacturing sites are producing for Britain and the United States is not exporting, so we are dependent on what we can do in Europe,” she said. “We have to assume that the virus, with its mutations, can invade us for a long time to come so the question goes far beyond this year,” she added.
