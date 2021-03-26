Thailand will reopen Phuket for tourists vaccinated from July





A deserted beach in Phuket on December 20th. Photography: Taylor Weidman / Bloomberg Photography: Taylor Weidman / Bloomberg Thailand will waive quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreign visitors arriving on the tourist island of Phuket from July 1, the first major reopening for the tourism-dependent nation. A panel HEADED by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Friday approved the proposal by Phuket private sector and business groups to inoculate at least 70% of the island’s residents to prepare for the reopening for vaccinated tourists, according to Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The government plans to try out the reopening plan in Phuket before expanding to other major tourist spots including Koh Samui to help restart the tourism industry hit by a year without its millions of tourists, who contributed to a the fifth economy before the pandemic. Tourism Support Thailand has grown more dependent on foreign visitors in the last decade Sources: Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Council for Economic and Social Development

Thailand backs vaccine passport ahead of wider reopening The approval means Phuket will reopen three months earlier than the rest of the country, which is expected to welcome fully inoculated visitors. only in October. Phuket residents will also have priority in extending vaccines, with more than 930,000 doses expected to be administered before the reopening, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the island’s tourism association, said earlier this week. An early reopening could add more than 30 billion baht ($ 963 million) to the economy, but its success depends on international vaccine passport agreements and negotiations with other countries to allow free travel, Bhummikitti said. Stacked beach chairs at Patong beach in Patong, Phuket. Photography: Taylor Weidman / Bloomberg Ready to Travel “There are people who are fully vaccinated and ready to travel. But they would only choose destinations that have vaccinated its residents and do not require quarantine, ”said Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Thai Tourism Authority, which expects at least 100,000 visitors to Phuket in the third quarter. Despite an outbreak of infections earlier this year, Thailand contained mostly pandemic, with only 92 deaths and 28,577 cases during the pandemic. This has prompted the government to shorten quarantine for visitors to 10 days from two weeks starting April 1, with a plan to further reduce it to one week for those with vaccination trials traveling to Phuket, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and three other destinations. The government will continue to gradually relax control measures as it considers the health of the economy and people equally important, Prayuth said Thursday. Central Bank of Thailand cut its growth forecast for this year to 3% while lowering its estimate for tourist achievements to 3 million from the December estimate of 5.5 million. The pandemic has devastated the country’s tourism industry, which secured more than $ 60 billion in revenue from about 40 million foreign visitors in 2019. – With the help of Suttinee Yuvejwattana (Updates with more details in the last paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

