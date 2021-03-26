PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 blast

Mr. Modi was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka Hazret Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday for a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend celebrations of the country’s golden jubilee of independence, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and hold talks with counterpart his Sheikh Hasina.

Mr Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the coronavirus outbreak, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka International Airport Hazrat Shahjalal upon his arrival.

The Prime Minister traveled to Dhaka with newly induced Boeing 777 custom-made aircraft. He wore his mask before boarding the plane and exchanged pleasures with Ms. Hasina. He received an honor guard at the airport.

The Prime Minister had said on Thursday that he would hold substantive discussions with Ms. Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in a neighboring friendly country with which India shares deep relationships

Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our First Neighborhood policy and we are committed to further deepening and diversifying it. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s extraordinary development journey, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter prior to his visit.

He wrote that he could not wait to remember the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War in Bangladesh as well as our diplomatic ties.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to go directly to the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar from the airport to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

Shortly afterwards, he will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32, originally the private residence of the founders of Bangladesh, to pay homage to his memory.

Later, Mr. Modi will join the celebration program as an honorary guest at the National Parade Square. Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid will be the main guest in office, which will be led by Prime Minister Hasina.

In the evening, Mr. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum together with his counterpart at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center. He will also attend a state banquet organized in his honor by Mrs. Hasina.

On Saturday, Mr Modi will visit the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian figure to ever visit the country.

He is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples southwest of Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr. Modi will hold talks with Ms. Hasina in the Office of the Prime Minister, where at least five memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed and a number of projects to be inaugurated virtually.

Later, he will meet President Hamid at the Bangabhaban presidential palace before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.

Mr Modis ‘visit comes at a time when Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the countries’ liberation war. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of establishing diplomatic ties.

PM uses new VVIP aircraft for the first time

Mr. Modi on Friday flew from Delhi to Dhaka on a new custom-made VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time on a foreign trip.

The B777 aircraft, which has VT-ALW registration number, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year. The plane, which has the call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8am and landed at Dhaka Airport around 10.30am on Friday, government officials said.

Another custom-made B777 aircraft, with registration number VT-ALV, was also delivered by the US aircraft giant to the Indian government in October last year. The two custom-made planes will fly only the president, vice president and prime minister of the country.

These two aircraft were part of Air India’s merchant fleet for several months in 2018 before being sent back to Boeing for reconstruction for VVIP travel. B777 aircraft have modern missile defense systems called Far Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suites.