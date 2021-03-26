Anger in Bangladesh as Indias Modi attends 50th Independence Day | News from Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bangladesh to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of independence and the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founder and father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A two-day Modis tour of the Muslim-majority nation, starting Friday, will host the Dhaka 10-day celebrations already attended by leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

During his visit, Modi will visit two temples in the southern rural districts, including the birthplace of a prominent Hindu reformer who has millions of followers in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National Martyrs Memorial, Savar in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/MkbyJ58UmV ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, several protests have been held since last week to oppose the visit by Modi, which many Bangladeshis accuse of raising religious tensions and persecuting Muslims in India.

On Thursday, police in Dhaka fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of mostly student demonstrators protesting the visit of Hindu nationalist leaders and criticizing the government for inviting a leader they say has openly persecuted Muslims in India.

Protests against Modis’s visit outside the main Dhaka mosque last week [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

Protesters said more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was prime minister.

His government has passed several laws that make Muslims a second class citizen in India. We do not want him here in Bangladesh, said Maulana Mamunul Haque, secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, an Islamic group that protested against Modis’s visit outside the capital Baitul Mukarram Mosque last Friday.

A leader like him should not be allowed to attend the 50th Independence Day event, Haque told Al Jazeera.

Although Hefazat-e-Islam calls itself non-political, the Islamic group has gained fame after the fall of Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamic party in Bangladesh.

In protest outside the Baitul Mukarram mosque, Hefazat supporters criticized Modi for killing Muslims in Gujarat, Kashmir, Delhi and other parts of India. They took the shoes in their hands to show disrespect to the Indian leader.

Demonstrators raised their shoes to record their anger [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

Foez Ullah, president of the Student Union in Bangladesh, said Modis’s policies are contrary to the fundamental tenets of the founding principles of Bangladesh.

Inviting the troubled Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to the golden jubilee of independence is against the spirit of the liberation war, the group said in a statement.

India helped Bangladesh gain independence from Pakistan through a bloody nine-month war in 1971. India and Bangladesh have since severed close ties.

Earlier this week, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told Al Jazeera that since India helped Bangladesh achieve its independence, it is only natural that the Indian Prime Minister will be asked to become the main guest. of Bangladesh Golden Jubilee celebrations.

We are not worried about what the fundamentalists say about Modis’ visit. They do not represent the voice of the people of the country, he said, adding that only a handful of people were protesting.

They are making an issue out of it for no valid reason, he told Al Jazeera.

But Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University, thinks Modi’s invitation to the celebrations was not a good choice.

Along with the Golden Jubilee, we are also celebrating the centenary of the birth of the nation’s father. Sheikh Mujib fought for a secular nation while Modi is in itself communal. it [Modi] has been criticized in his country for his harsh Hindu nationalist stance, Ahmed told Al Jazeera.

Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor of politics and government at Illinois State University in the United States, told Al Jazeera that there was widespread resentment among a large number of Bangladeshis over the unequal relationship between India and Bangladesh.

It is generally understood that India has great influence in Bangladesh’s domestic politics. The derogatory statements of BJP leaders regarding Bangladesh and the discriminatory policies of the Modi government have also complicated the situation, he said.

Faisal Mahmud contributed to this report from Dhaka, Bangladesh