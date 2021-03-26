More COVID-19 infection, hospitalization in young people: Saskatchewan officials





Young people are more affected by COVID-19 and variants of concern, the Saskatchewans chief health officer said Thursday. Dr. Saqib Shahab said most of the cases in Saskatchewan and especially Regina continue to be young people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old. Read more: The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will open at the University of Regina later this month These are people who are out and about working in jobs that the public faces, Shahab said. He added that variants of concern are also affecting young people. The story goes down the ad He added that variant B.1.7.7 is 70 percent more transmissible and 30 percent more virulent, too.









1:15 The top Canadian doctor says variant B.1.1.7 can lead to more serious illness





Shahab said young people have not yet been vaccinated and said individuals should practice great care. Trends Hopes and memes lie in the ‘little’ excavator digging the Suez Canal ship

Hong Kong residents transfer billions to Canada as China collapses Even young, healthy people can get seriously ill and unfortunately end up in the ICU or worse, Shahab said. According to Saskatchewan Health Authority Director Scott Livingstone, of the 35 ICU admissions in the last month in Regina, only one patient was over the age of 70, and half of the last 10 ICU admissions were patients under the age of 40 . Read more: Saskatoon COVID-19 variant issue load may be similar to Reginas per week: USask professor According to provincial trial data, the positive weekly rate March 15-21 for youth between the ages of 0 and 19 was 8.3 percent. In Regina alone, the positive rate was 11.3 percent for young people. The story goes down the ad Livingstone said young people tend to be healthier than older people and it is common for them to stay in the ICU longer compared to older at-risk patients who do not. He added that the JSC has expanded the ICU capacity with an additional 12 beds in Regina and has identified other areas for expansion as they expect to see more cases in the coming weeks.









1:53 Dr. Bonnie Henry warns of COVID-19 youth sports related groups BC





