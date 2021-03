The Saudi-led coalition says it is destroying some Houthi drones launched into the kingdom

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had captured and destroyed several drones loaded with explosives aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported. The coalition said Iran-linked Houthis tried to target universities in Najran and Jazan, Saudi cities near the border with Yemen. The coalition said it had destroyed what Najran intended, as well as six additional drones loaded with explosives fired by Houthis towards the kingdom. On Friday, the Houthi group said it had launched attacks against several Saudi Aramco facilities and military sites in the kingdom. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that the group had targeted King Abdelaziz’s military base in Dammam and military bases in Najran and Asir. Sarea also said they targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu and Jizan. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said one of the shells hit an oil products distribution station in Jazan which resulted in a fire in a tank, the state-run SPA news agency reported. There were no casualties, the ministry said. When contacted by Reuters, Saudi oil giant Aramco said it would respond as soon as possible. The kingdom’s defense ministry said Saudi Arabia would take precautionary measures to protect oil exports after the attacks, the Saudi news agency SPA reported. The drone strikes came days after Riyadh introduced a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire. The Houthis have recently stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, including oil facilities and a ground offensive to capture Yemen’s gas-rich Marib region. The coalition has responded with airstrikes on Houthi military positions. Yemen has been mired in war since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew the internationally recognized government in the capital Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a war between representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis, who now control most of northern Yemen, deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression. Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo, Lisa Barrington and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Written by Raya Jalabi; Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis

