Recent Brexit: Britain loses significant access to EU police information after deal | Politics | tidings





According to the House of Lords letter, Britain lost essential access to police information after leaving the bloc. This depletion means police officers can take longer to get key information, colleagues have warned.

Despite this concern, a government spokesman said the UK “continues to be one of the safest countries in the world”. The Justice Subcommittee and the EU Lords have requested details of the agreement reached late last year. According to the UK Parliament website, the newspaper inspects the provisions of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), signed by the UK and the EU on 24 December 2020, which set out detailed arrangements to facilitate UK-EU cooperation on a range of EU policing and criminal justice measures. ” The report acknowledges the Government’s efforts to reach an agreement on key police issues, but also raises security concerns that could affect the UK.

The report reads: “First, it notes that the UK will no longer have access to the Schengen Information System (SIS II), widely used, before Brexit, by UK law enforcement agencies to obtain real-time information about with the movement of criminals, missing persons and objects of interest. “Furthermore, it reveals that the system that those agencies will use in the country, the Interpol I-24/7 database, does not yet provide them with the same information at the same speed. “The report also raises concerns about the potential fragility of Third Party arrangements, which it notes could be suspended, or even terminated if the UK does not keep pace with changes to EU data protection laws. , or if the UK is found to have violated fundamental rights when dealing with personal data. “ Finally, the document advises Parliament to continue to oversee “the implementation and effectiveness of many of the provisions of Part Three, which it concludes are complex, and, in many cases, are unproven or yet to be finalized”.

Committee chairman Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, said the government “had managed to avoid a sudden end to years of effective UK-EU joint work, which would put the safety of citizens at greater risk to UK and throughout the EU. “ The report comes amid rising tensions between Britain and the bloc after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened Britain by saying it was no longer prepared for the EU-produced strike to be exported to Britain and nations with faster vaccine delivery. Ms von der Leyen on Thursday urged AstraZeneca to “catch” and “honor” its coronavirus shipments to the EU. Speaking at a press conference, Ms von der Leyen said: “We must and want to explain to our European citizens that they [can] get their fair share. ” She added: “Companies must abide by their contract with the European Union before exporting to other regions of the world and that is certainly AstraZeneca.” Do not lose:

