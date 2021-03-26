Coalition talks resume after Thursday chaos; why was Ollongren in parliament anyway?





Talks on forming a new coalition government will resume on Friday following Thursday’s debacle that includes a positive coronavirus test for Kajsa Ollongren and a photo of her discussion notes. Ollongren and Annemarie Jorritsma stayed down after the scam, with Tamara van Ark and Wouter Koolmees taking on the role of finding out which coalition has the best chance of succeeding. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters that neither he nor D66 leader Sigrid Kaag had discussed the position of the well-known CDA MP Pieter Omtzigt with the outgoing coalition scouts – whose name was listed next to “a the other function “in the Ollongren document. However, insiders say the damage has been done, especially in relation to Omtzigt who has been a strong critic of outgoing governments’ strategy. And according to the Telegraaf, the CDA is meeting on Friday to discuss its response to the crisis. On Thursday, leader Wopke Hoekstra described the photographed notes as strange. Questions have also been asked about why Ollongren was in the parliamentary compound while awaiting the results of her coronavirus test. Like other ministers, she was tested after junior economic affairs minister Mona Keijzer was found to have coronavirus last week. On social media people wanted to know why Ollongren was not quarantined awaiting results. At the same time, television images of ministers holding face-to-face meetings as the government requires everyone to work from home have also raised questions. Adhering to the rules According to the NRC, Ollongren was adhering to the rules of the public health institute, which fall into three categories: family members, close contacts, and other contacts. The third category applies to people who have talked to someone who is positive for coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, but at a distance of 1.5 meters, and this applies to anyone who had meetings with Keijzer on Friday, the newspaper said. RIVM recommends that people take a test after five days, but not that they stay home until they have the results. Party leaders However, some party leaders who have held talks with Ollongren in recent days have gone into voluntary isolation, including Lilianne Ploumen (PvdA), Sylvana Simons (BIJ1) and Gert-Jan Segers (ChristenUnie). People expect their leaders to pay attention to the health of those around them in times of crisis, the NUC professor of psychology at VU University told NRC. This gives a clear indication of how important a politician considers the issue. Ministers have decided that for now they will meet only online. Thanks for the donation to DutchNews.nl The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers who have made a donation in recent weeks. Your financial support has helped us expand our coronavirus crisis coverage in the evenings and weekends and make sure you are up to date with the latest developments. DutchNews.nl has been free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we would not be able to provide you with fair and accurate news and features about all things Dutch. Your contributions make this possible. If you have not yet made a donation, but would like to,

