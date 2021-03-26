The Lebanese private sector intervenes to speed up the vaccine campaign

Lebanese private sector intervenes to speed up coronavirus vaccination campaign by importing at least 1 million doses of Russ Sputnik vaccine

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s private sector is intervening to speed up the coronavirus vaccination campaign by importing at least 1 million doses of Russian vaccines, with the aim of reopening businesses across the country, hit by an unprecedented economic crisis.

The first batch of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived early Friday, making Lebanon one of the few nations where the spread of COVID-19 vaccines is increasing by private sector initiatives.

Lebanon, a small nation of six million people, including about one million Syrian refugees, began its inoculation campaign in mid-February after concluding a deal for about two million doses with Pfizer.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the country has so far received 224,640 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech over the past six weeks with nearly 100,000 doses already administered. The Lebanese government also began receiving AstraZeneca vaccines this week, with 33,600 doses arriving Wednesday.

Pfizer vaccines are funded by the World Bank while AstraZeneca vaccines will be provided under the UN-supported COVAX program.

Lebanon is currently on the brink of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which has been exacerbated by pandemic-related blocking measures. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs and the local currency has lost 90% of its value against the dollar, leading to inflation and shortages of food and medicine products.

According to the World Bank, more than half the population is now living below the poverty line.

Jacques Sarraf, a Lebanese businessman and head of the Lebanese-Russian Council of Russia, said he hoped the import of Russian vaccines would help securely reopen businesses across the country.

“Our first target will be private companies, factories, banks and this is important to reactivate institutions,” he told the Associated Press in an interview.

Sarraf, who played a major role in bringing Sputnik V vaccines to Lebanon, said priority would be given to employees in companies and business institutions, including those of the Lebanese national carrier Middle East Airlines and the Banking Association. He added that with the move of the private sector, the number of inoculated people every day will multiply by more than three times compared to the current pace.

Sarraf said the Sputnik V will be sold at a price of $ 38 for the two required doses, in addition to hospital fees. The minimum monthly wage in Lebanon is currently 675,000 Lebanese pounds, equivalent to about $ 60.

Sarraf said Lebanon will receive between 100,000-200,000 doses every three weeks until it reaches 1 million.

Some businessmen and politicians have already expressed willingness to pay for people in their constituencies to be vaccinated.

Assem Araji, who chairs the parliament’s health committee, said that so far only about 950,000 people in Lebanon have registered to receive the vaccines, or about 20 percent of the population.

The vibrant private sector in Lebanon will bring a change, he told the AP. This will speed up the inoculation process and reduce pressure on the public sector.

He said Lebanon needs about 10 million vaccines and most of them have been secured, adding that the numbers will start to increase dramatically in the coming weeks with the arrival of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Lebanon has so far registered nearly 452,281 infections since the first case of the coronavirus was recorded in February last year, with 5,964 deaths.