RAIC nominates four international honorary associates for 2021 | tidings

RAIC Honorary Members of 2021 (clockwise from top left): Amale Andraos, Mouzhan Majidi, Tatiana Bilbao and Thomas Vonier. Image courtesy of RAIC. The Royal Canadian Institute of Architecture has announced four outstanding international architects as Honorary Fellows for 2021: Amale Andraos, Tatiana Bilbao, Mouzhan Majidi and Thomas Vonier. Fellows were noted for their significant contribution to both the architectural profession and society. “We are pleased to recognize the exemplary achievements of our Honorary Members 2021 who have demonstrated excellence in our profession and the built environment through their work, their advocacy and their commitment to advancing the profession,” said College Officials. Fellows Read more about this year’s honorary members:

Amale Andraos. Photo: Raymond Adams. Amale Andraos “Amale Andraos is Dean of the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University. Andraos is committed to research, and her writing focuses on climate change and its impact on architecture – as well as the issue of representation. in global practice. Andraos is the co-founder of WORKac, a New York-based firm that focuses on architectural projects that rebuild relationships between urban and natural environments. WORKac was recently named the number one design firm in the United States by

Architect Magazine and is recognized as the AIA New York Firm of the Year. WORKac has achieved international acclaim for projects such as the Miami Museum Garage in the Miami Design District, The Edible Schoolyards at PS 216 in Brooklyn and PS 7 in Harlem, a public library for Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, Stealth Building in New York and a new student center for the Rhode Island School of Design. Andraos has taught at many institutions, including Princeton University, Harvard University and the American University of Beirut. She serves on the board of the New York Architectural League, the International Advisory Committee of the AUB School of Engineering and Architecture, and the New INC Advisory Board of the New Museum, New York. Andraos earned a Bachelor of Architecture from McGill University before receiving a Master of Architecture from Harvard GSD. “

Tatiana Bilbao. Photo: Ana Hop. Tatiana Bilbao “Tatiana Bilbao started her eponymous studio in 2004 with the aim of integrating social values, collaboration and sensible design approaches into architectural work. Prior to founding her firm, Bilbao was an Adviser to the Federal Government’s Ministry of Development and Housing. this period, she was part of the General Directorate of Development of the Advisory Council for Urban Development in the City. The work of her office intersects with research, allowing design for different circumstances and in reconstruction or crisis scenarios. Bilbao has a repeat teaching position at Yale University School of Architecture and has taught at Harvard University GSD, the AA Association in London, Columbia GSAPP University, Rice University, Andrés Bello University in Chile and the Peter Behrens School of the Arts in HS Dusseldorf in Germany. Her work is published in New York Times, A + U,

Home, among others. Bilbao was recognized with the Kunstpreis Berlin in 2012, was named in 2010 as a Voice Out of the New York Architecture League, the Global Sustainable Architecture Award by the LOCUS Foundation in 2014, and the Impact Award 2017 Honor for the ArchitzierA Awards +, Tau Sigma Delta Gold Medal of 2020 and Marcus Prize 2019. At the core of her studio practice is an analysis of the context surrounding projects, which range from masterplans to affordable housing typologies. One goal of the work is for both to contribute to its surroundings while remaining flexible to absorb displaced needs. The architectural work of the studio includes: Culiacán Botanical Garden; Pilgrimage Road in Jalisco, an institutional building on the UDEM campus, a Cortez Sea research center, and a prototype of social housing displayed at the 2015 Chicago Biennale costing under $ 8,000. In 2019, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio was the architecture firm featured in the Architect Studio studio series organized by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. The studio has had works on display at the Graham Foundation, the Chicago Biennale of Architecture, the Venice Biennale, the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey, the Museo Amparo, the T-space Gallery and the Pompidou Center among others. “

Mouzhan Majidi. Image: Zaha Hadid Architects. Mouzhan Majidi “Mouzhan Majidi joined Zaha Hadid Architects in 2015 after a remarkable 27-year career with Foster + Partners. Set up by the American Institute of Architects at his Fellows College in 2021, Mouzhan’s models, leadership and passion for diversity have made a real difference in the profession. He achieved this by setting new standards in design innovation, user experience and sustainability that enhance the quality of life for over 500 million people worldwide. Through the creation of architecture that has won over 250 international awards and 80 design competitions, he is recognized as an outstanding designer and architect with 35 years of pioneering research in the widest variety of civil and commercial projects. After joining Foster + Partners in 1987, Mouzhan became Chief Executive Officer in 2007. He led the practice during one of the most substantial changes in its corporate structure and created a long-term strategic plan leading to tremendous international growth and return of ownership. its staff; creating a truly global and diversified business built on a strong culture and partnership model that developed a leading reputation for its fully integrated approach. Appointed by successive British Prime Ministers as a Business Ambassador to the UK, Mouzhan represented the UK Government and the construction industry by promoting design excellence and sustainability worldwide. After joining Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) in 2015, Mouzhan continued this multidisciplinary approach, supporting research in robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, data and environmental analysis. “Mouzhan has worked to remove barriers that prevent everyone from achieving their architectural ambitions by creating programs that enable all talents to grow and thrive regardless of gender, race, descent or identity.”

Thomas Vonier Thomas Vonier “Thomas Vonier is president of the International Union of Architects (UIA), the only world organization of architects, and the immediate past president of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Thomas has worked globally on the challenges of urbanization, conflict resolution, insecurity urban, and changing climate patterns. He participated in COP 21 (Paris) and COP 22 (Marrakech), as well as Habitat III (Quito). Thomas makes regular appearances on built-in environmental issues in broadcast media and at international conferences. Headquartered in Paris and Washington DC, it works with public and private clients to provide industrial operations and trade facilities. He also works with companies and municipalities to improve security. A board-certified professional, Thomas led an groundbreaking research into U.S. embassies and consulates, resulting in historic recommendations for the U.S. Secretary of State. He has lectured extensively on architecture and was a research associate with the Architecture and Planning Laboratory at MIT. “

