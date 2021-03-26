Homecoming lists in Hong Kong are furious, but New York is still the life of the party





Chinese companies listed in the US are gathering to go public in Hong Kong amid heightened political tension. But when it comes to trade, New York remains the place to beat. Starting with the sale of the historic shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. In November 2019, 12 Chinese firms whose shares already trade in the US made the so-called secondary listings in Hong Kong, raising a total of $ 33.6 billion, according to Dealogic data. The most recent debut was search engine operator Baidu Inc., while online video specialist Bilibili Inc. will start trading on Monday. The deals have been called homecoming lists by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., the local exchange operator. They aim to offer a range of benefits, such as attracting investors who are culturally and linguistically closer to companies, which may in time imply higher ratings. Such stock sales can also serve as insurance against the risk that more Chinese groups may start U.S. exchanges. However, this excitement about homecoming has not translated into a trade boom. For the 10 stocks that are listed in both markets for the whole of 2021, the average trading on Hong Kong stocks equals about 12.5% ​​of total trading in both markets during the year through Wednesday, a Dow Market data analysis Jones Data Displays and FactSet. The imbalance is less extreme for Alibaba and some of the other larger companies, such as NetEase Inc., than for some smaller secondary listed shares. For example, about 27.5% of NetEases trading takes place in Hong Kong. Some investors who bought shares in Hong Kong found themselves forced to convert that share into US deposit bills when they leave their positions because they do not find enough buyers in the Hong Kong market.

