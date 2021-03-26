Driving license tests are likely to become much stricter in India. Yes you are

Buying a driver’s license in many Indian states currently can be more of a formality than a test. However, this may change soon. Minister of Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari in a written response to Lok Sabha has stated that the test of the car will soon become much stricter.

Tests will also judge the specific skills of drivers, for example turning a vehicle back into tight spots with reasonable accuracy. The Minister also claimed that the passing rate for driving tests could be fixed at 69% for all regional transport offices (RTOs).

“In the case of a vehicle having a reversible gear, by driving the vehicle backwards, turn it into a restricted opening either right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy,” is one of the qualification parameters in the aptitude test direction, Gadkari said. The new rules will be introduced under the provisions of the Central Vehicle Rules, 1989.

“The pass rate in all RTOs is 69 percent. It is also informed that the purpose of conducting the driving test, according to the above forecast, is to produce qualified / talented drivers,” the minister said.

According to the minister, over 50 schools or motor driving training institutions are authorized by the Department of Transportation, Government of the NCT of Delhi, to provide driving training.

The Minister stated that the test demonstration can be seen on the LED screens installed in all ADTT (Driver Vehicle Testing Tracks), in addition to the physical / direct demonstration on the Driving Exam track itself, before the start of the current aptitude test. driving, he said.

Furthermore, the transportation department will also provide a video link to demonstrate applicants’ driving skills test at the time of booking a driving test appointment.

The Minister also claimed that certain services related to driving licenses and registration certificate have been done entirely online with the help of Aadhaar certification on a voluntary basis.

The measure was taken to avoid rushing to transport offices across the country. Officials will also be better equipped to handle requests.

Gadkari claimed that the ministry has already taken steps to facilitate the citizens including that all forms, fees and documents according to the law can be submitted online to avoid the movement from the security of the applicants’ homes. .

The Minister also asserted that the driving license can be renewed at any time between one year before its expiration up to one year after its expiration to facilitate distant citizens who are away from their regional transport offices.