$ 366.3 million increase in global menstrual cup market during 2021-2025 | Featuring leading retailers including Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc. and TART TOKS CARE SOLUTIONS





Menstrual cups market: Key findings The market value of menstrual cups to increase $ 366.3 million at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025

the segment will provide maximum opportunities for retailers during the forecast period The menstrual cup market is expected to have one The positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19 Menstrual cup market: Growth drivers The benefits of menstrual cups on replacement products is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Menstrual cups are reusable, cost effective and durable compared to other menstrual products, such as sanitary napkins and tampons. In addition, market vendors are investing significantly in social media advertising to raise awareness about the benefits of using menstrual cups. Some retailers are also selling accessories that wear embedded slogans associated with menstrual periods to reduce the social stigma associated with menstruation. All of these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. “Increasing the number of product launches and tax exemptions for menstrual products will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio. Develop intelligent strategies for your business:

Menstrual cups market: leading retailers Anigan Inc.

Anigan Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers menstrual cups made of medical grade silicone with SGS / Intertek / ISO Certification. Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various models of menstrual cups including Model 0 (for ages 18 and under), Model 1 (for ages 19-30 with moderate flow) and Model 2 (age 30+ and / or heavy flow). TART TOKS CARE SOLUTIONS EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers flexible cups made of high quality silicone. Consumer Product Related Reports Include:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and consulting company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable knowledge to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

