Australia’s $ 1 billion industry fears of collapsing into a damaging long-term trade dispute with China have passed, with China confirming it will close large tariffs on manufacturers for five years.

The tariff increase for some Australian winemakers paves the way for a World Trade Organization dispute.

Reuters reported on Friday that China’s Ministry of Commerce had confirmed it would impose “anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports from March 28 for five years”.

The ministry said importers bringing wines in connection with anti-dumping activities, assets extracted from China, would pay taxes to the customs authority, Reuters reported.

China last year introduced temporary tariffs of up to 200 per cent, claiming Australian wine producers were selling wine below cost of production and were subsidizing it.

Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene earlier said he expected Beijing to close tariffs of nearly 220 per cent for the next five years.

Mr Battaglene said an extension of the interim tariffs would confirm that the industry ‘s most valuable market was out of bounds.

“We have probably reached the level of 215 to 218 percent,” said Battaglenetold, ABC.

“Honestly, it does not matter. When you are at 200 per cent you are not stable and when you are at 215 per cent you are even less stable, so the market remains closed for Australian wine.”

Once the tariffs are confirmed, this will allow Australia to refer the dispute to an independent judge, the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“We continue to refute the allegations,” Mr Battaglene said.

“For us, China is someone who constantly promotes the importance of the World Trade Organization, so we will certainly very carefully assess the possibility of challenge through this.

The industry is expected to make a recommendation to the Australian government to follow up on WTO actions in the coming weeks.

“My view is that we will probably go through the right channels because we reject the allegations,” he said.

This follows a decision by former Trade Minister Simon Birmingham late last year to refer China to the WTO over its application of fat tariffs on Australian barley for similar allegations of anti-competitive behavior.

Mr Battaglene said while it was disappointing, trusted blind manufacturers would value trade-related security, worth more than $ 1 billion last year.

“At least now we know what ‘s going on. At least the industry can keep up with the work,” Mr Battaglene said.

“We are immediately seeing some impacts on the price of grapes, we are in the middle of good quality and we are seeing a 10 to 15 per cent reduction in red wine prices across the board, in some cases a little more.”

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials told the Senate Estimates that the value of Australian trade with China for almost all industries has dropped by 40 per cent since a trade dispute took place between the two countries.

And that wine exports had fallen to less than $ 1 million in January, from a high of $ 164 million last October.

“We are ready to look ahead,” Battaglene said.

“We know we are going to have some difficult years. The real pressure has come on those people who export to China alone and we have 1,000 businesses set up to do that.

“A lot of businesses set up will have a hit, yes. It will be difficult, but we have seen good support from the Australian people and we hope this continues.”

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the government rejected any suggestion that the Australian wine industry had been subsidized.

“The government will be extremely disappointed if China makes a final decision to impose obligations. We are not aware of any evidence that Australian wine has been dumped or subsidized in a harmful manner in the Chinese market.

“The government will continue to work closely with the Australian wine industry, including possible next steps in the event that final obligations are met.”