Progressives get angry over Biden’s sluggish foreign policy

The honeymoon between Biden and the left wing of the Democratic Party seems to be coming to an end. As progressives become more vocal about their foreign policy frustrations, this could further aggravate an administration already facing challenges ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to North Korea’s new missile tests.

When it comes to Iran, the Islamist-led presidential elections in June could dramatically affect the nuclear deal rescue policy. We have a short window of opportunity, said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), A Progressives Favorite.

Starting Monday, a coalition of progressives and other groups, led by the Iranian-American National Council, will hold a week of action to pressure Biden to join Iran’s nuclear deal, which would include lifting many of the US sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump. Actions will include a petition request, calls to lawmakers and a tweet storm with the hashtag #ReSealTheDeal.

The Bidens campaign was focused on pursuing diplomacy, and we simply feel that this has not been the case when it comes to Iran, said Yasmine Taeb, a progressive strategist. On the first day, Biden should have lifted Trumps maximum pressure sanctions, and he did not.

Biden’s progressive critique is not without its nuances.

They realize that it is still early: Bidens has been in office for a little over two months and he has not yet filled numerous positions of foreign policy and national security.

The president has also made a number of moves to his liking, such as downsizing the US role in the war in Yemen, reuniting with the World Health Organization, returning to the Paris climate deal, and stressing that he will pursue a foreign policy. which considers the average American worker needs.

Progressives also knew from the start that Biden is a moderate man and that he was unlikely to go for some of their proposals, such as cutting $ 200 billion from the Department of Defense budget.

Still, there is doubt about the other moves or their absence from Biden and his top aides.

Why not pause in arms sales in Egypt, whose dictator, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has jailed thousands of political prisoners and once overseen the massacre of some 800 people?

Why not lift sanctions on ICC officials? The Trump administration imposed those sanctions as the court, whose jurisdiction the U.S. does not accept, moved to investigate U.S. actions in Afghanistan.

It seems Bidens political advisers are simply not interested in doing this fighting right now, said a senior aide to the Democratic Senate.

There is also a sense that administration officials are looking over their right shoulder as they try to navigate confirmation hearings and policy choices, said Stephen Miles, chief executive of the Win Pa War advocacy group.

There is this fear of being attacked from the right for not being tough enough on China or Iran or other issues, Miles said. There seems to be less concern for the vast majority of the Democratic Party.

Privately, Biden administration officials and their supporters offer a host of protections. Some stress that patience is needed, noting that the administration is still reviewing what it inherited from Trump, a process that has dragged on in part because of the truncated transition.

Some issues, including arms sales, are more legally complicated than many in the activist world might realize, especially if they involve contracts with private companies. And reuniting the deal with Iran, for example, could trigger congressional considerations, whose deadlines would be difficult to meet if Iran does not move fast enough to return to compliance.

Plus, moving to meet progressive goals can badly hurt other administration goals. This is especially true in the Middle East, where a number of conflicts in Libya, Yemen, Syria and beyond have taken place in many countries, some of which are friendly to Washington and some of which are not.

It’s easy to call for an end to arms sales to Egypt, and during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised it would be no more empty checks for Sisi. But what if the arms embargo undermines efforts to work with Egypt on other issues, such as bringing about a lasting peace in Libya?

Saudi Arabia is another case where Biden is trying to balance different interests.

Progressives were pleased that the administration moved to punish many Saudis linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi through visa restrictions and other measures. But many are still angry that Biden did not impose sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden ruled, however, that the crown prince, who really runs the country, is a very valuable ally in a region where the biggest threat to US interests is Iran.

People familiar with the matter expect the Biden administration to lift ICC sanctions, perhaps in just a few days. However, there is some anger among progressives the administration recently criticized the ICC for the move to investigate Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

The US argued that the ICC should not target countries, such as Israel, that do not recognize its jurisdiction. Progressives, however, saw that criticism as proof that the administration would do little to help the Palestinians beyond providing oral service to the concept of a two-state solution.

Asked for official comments, a senior Biden administration official said the president and his aides are pursuing the platform candidate Biden ran, which included a wide range of progressive priorities, citing examples such as the reunification of the climate deal in Paris and the reform of Trumps immigration policies.

When it comes to Iran, the official added, they were following exactly the policy that the president presented as a candidate. We have made it clear to Iran that the path to diplomacy is open and we continue to encourage the Iranians to engage so that we can pursue a reciprocal return in full compliance with the terms of [nuclear deal].

The administration has gotten into trouble with progressives in Congress over launching airstrikes in Syria against Iran-linked groups.

Biden authorized the attacks after Iranian-backed groups in Iraq staged a missile attack on US and allied forces. Progressive lawmakers were upset, saying Congress should have had a chance to evaluate.

Lee, the California Democrat who is now leading a congressional push to reduce Bidens’s wartime powers, worried that Syria’s attacks would divert us from the right path when it came to reuniting in the nuclear deal.

The administration has hired some real progressives, turning to rather well-established foreign policy practitioners much from the left-wing point of view as very moderate or even hawks.

But this week also brought evidence of how complicated the balancing act can be when it comes to staff, especially with a 50-50 Senate split between the GOP and Democrats, some of whom are quite conservative in foreign policy.

Colin Kahl, Bidens’ nominee for undersecretary of defense for politics, won the party a 13-13 vote on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Kahl is, in the words of an observer, progressive at best. If confirmed by the full Senate, it could be with the thinnest possible boundaries.

Andrew Desiderio contributed to this report.