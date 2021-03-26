India passes COVID vaccination by 5.5 crore – New Indian Express





from YEARS NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health in its daily vaccination update on Friday said the cumulative number of doses of domestically administered COVID-19 vaccines has exceeded 5.5 crore with over 23 lakhs inoculated in the last 24 hours . “A total of 5,55,04,440 doses of vaccine have been given, according to the provisional report by 7am today. These include 80,34,547 HCW (healthcare workers) who received the first dose and 51,04,398 HCW who received the dose. 2nd, 85,99,981 first line workers (FLWs) first dose, 33,98,570 FLWs (second dose), 2,47,67,172 beneficiaries over 60 years old and 55,99,772 beneficiaries over 45 years old and above with specific co-diseases, “according to the Ministry of Health said on Friday. READ ALSO: Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India A total of 23,58,731 doses of vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, marking the 69th day of vaccination. Of these, 21,54,934 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 40,595 sessions for the first dose and 2,03,797 HCW and FLW received the 2nd dose of the vaccine. “Ten States make up nearly 70 percent of the vaccine doses given over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said. India, meanwhile, continues to witness an increase in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. With 32,987 fresh recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from illness so far. The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths. Five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported an increase in new daily cases.

