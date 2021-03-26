Yogi Govt To Increase Self-Employment Among Rural Youth Through Food Processing Units





The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to increase self-employment among young people in the village of Uttar Pradesh through food processing units. Under the current policy of the food processing industries, capital grants and interest discounts are being given to those who are setting up such units. In addition to providing employment opportunities for the people, these food processing units will also enable rural farmers to rely economically on themselves and fulfill the determination of rural development. According to the government spokesman, the state government will create new jobs in rural areas through its 62,122 units. Investments has made a record investment of Rs 10,500 crore in the food processing industry which is considered to be the backbone of the project. The government has made changes to its food processing industry policy and will be willing to provide employment for about 3 lakh people bringing in investments of more than $ 20,000. To increase employment and self-employment in rural areas, units are being set up in line with the area’s agricultural production. Dairy-related units will be set up in Aligarh, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Jaunpur and Mathura, while Aurraiya and Kasganj will have ghee-making units. Products based on green burns will be placed in Varanasi and Deoria, mango in Lucknow, Amroha and Sitapur, Kala Namak rice in Basti, Gorakhpur and Siddhartha Nagar, banana chips in Kushinagar and potatoes in Purvanchal. The spokesman said there is an emphasis on setting up food processing units based on corn cultivation in western and central Uttar Pradesh. It is worth noting that to promote the food processing industries in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is giving an exemption in mandi rates to agricultural processing units and new rules have been made for that purpose. The government is fully focused on bringing more units to the state, so that with more employment opportunities, farmers can make the most of these units. The government has also proposed a plan to set up the agriculture and food processing industries in the vacant land of large mandates in the state. Under this plan, food processing units set up in the mandi area, which cost Rs five crore or more, are being exempted from mandi duty for five years. (This story was published by an agency news source without text modifications. Only the title has been changed.)

