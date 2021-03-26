International football returns to Libya after a seven-year hiatus | Football News





Libyan football fans enjoy the return of international football, despite their teams losing 5-2 to Tunisia in Benghazi.

The Libyan national football team lost to Tunisia on Thursday, but fans in the eastern city of Benghazi still had reason to cheer as international football returned to Libya after a seven-year hiatus. International football had been banned in Libya for several years after the North African country was embroiled in conflict. Tunisia, nicknamed the Eagles of Carthage, won 5-2 in an African Cup of Nations qualifier behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic at the Benina Martyrs Stadium, formerly known as the Hugo Chavez Stadium under the regime of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi. The loss means that Libya cannot qualify for the African Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon in January 2022. The Libyans opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but were quickly overtaken by the Tunisians, fast, pressure style, conceding three goals within 30 minutes of their opening. A second goal early in the second half gave the Libyans some reason to hope, but it broke after Tunisia scored the fourth and fifth goals at the end of the game. Even though the loss hurt, Libyan fans still celebrated the return of football to their home ground, with many people returning in groups to cafes to watch a look of their heroes against their rivals and neighbors Tunisia. Libyans in a cafe in Benghazi celebrate their teams by opening the goal against Tunisia [Abdullah DOMA/AFP] Libya fell into chaos after Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in numerous forces vying for power. The Libyan national football league was suspended in 2019 due to the deteriorating security situation. The fighting only stopped last year and an official ceasefire announced in October was followed by the formation of a unity government led by caretaker Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The Libyan Premier League resumed play in January. Ashraf Mazeg, a Libyan fan, said Thursday’s result was expected as the long period of suspension had led Libyan-based players to limit the final time of the game. The loss was expected in this result due to the league ban and the players are not physically ready, but I hope the coach will choose better players, there are better players in Libya, but they were not selected, said Mazeg. However, others said the defeat was a hard pill to swallow, despite their players’ lack of recent match experience. The Tunisian team is strong and they have strong clubs, like Esprance and Sfaxien, who compete in the African Champions League, but we did not expect the result to be like that. But this is the material that the coach has and this is what the players he has, said supporter Mahmoud al-Badri, who nevertheless expressed optimism about the upcoming matches of the teams. Despite the result, many claimed that lifting the ban on playing in Libya, which forced the national team to play most of its international games in neighboring Egypt and Tunisia, was a victory in itself. It’s a positive thing, which is to let the game in the Benina Martyrs Stadium, and God willing, the other [match] it will be better, said fan Abdalla al-Shiekhi. Despite the defeat, many Libyans celebrated the return of international football to their country [Abdullah DOMA/AFP]







