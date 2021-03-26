The Japanese Budget of Almost $ 1 Trillion can only start in election year

With elections looming and the pandemic yet to be shattered, a record annual budget close to $ 1 trillion spent last Friday by the Japanese parliament is likely to be just the beginning for a government that already has the heaviest burden in the developed world. of debt.

Japan’s 106.6 trillion yen ($ 975 billion) spending plan for the year beginning in April represents a 3.8% increase from the initial 2020 budget. additional budgets, three of which were drafted last year to fight the coronavirus, adding 73 trillion yen to the debt pool.

Budget Busting Japan is likely to add additional spending to its already record-breaking budget Source: Ministry of Finance



With the economy seen recovering from its recent state of emergency, the government is unlikely to add as much spending as it did at the height of the Covid crisis. Economists also point out that there is less urgency to raise an additional budget within one year of the annual budget as happened last year.

Still, some lawmakers from the ruling parties are already calling for more stimulus in line with the massive aid package approved this month in the US

A 5 trillion yen virus reserve fund in Japan’s latest budget gives Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga some stimulus ammunition, but economists expect at least another round before a general election that will take place by the fall. With the Tokyo Summer Olympics just a few months away, a bigger outbreak of the virus is likely to cause more, faster.

“I’m sure there will be another extra budget in the fall, and we can have even more in the spring or just before the election,” economist Shunsuke Kobayashi told Mizuho Securities Co. “If we are going to have to make restrictions for another year and have to support wages, that is a huge amount of money and what we have now will not be enough.”

Economist Atsushi Takeda at the Itochu Research Institute said virus control measures for the Summer Games and more help for businesses that have listened to government calls for reduced hours could cost more.

The government last weekend ended the virus emergency in Tokyo, the last region to lift restrictions, but a rise in new infections is keeping officials cautious. Restaurants and bars are being asked to continue closing early.

Signing the Suga Go-To-Travel program, a discount campaign that was suspended at the end of last year, may also need more funding when it finally returns. There is some unspent money left over for last year’s campaign in last year’s budget, but the travel industry may need an extra now that overseas fans have been banned from the Games.

“Looking at what Suga has done so far, he is certainly thinking about tourism and regional support,” Itochu’s Takeda said. “He may have to make a move before the election.”

– With the help of Yoshiaki Nohara