India bans vaccine exports, undermining COVAX distribution

Here is today Foreign policy February: India discontinues COVID-19 vaccine exports as cases increase within the country, China sanctions five British MPs, and Brazil reports high coronavirus cases with record.

India bans vaccine exports

India temporarily halted vaccine exports on Thursday in a move that is likely to delay the spread of vaccines around the world as it seeks to launch a national vaccination campaign.

The ruling means that poor countries, which have relied on the UN-backed COVAX initiative, are likely to see millions of doses delayed. COVAX expected 40 million doses in March and another 50 million doses in April from factories in India, according to a statement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance which helps administer the program. These shipments are now at risk.

The second hurdle for COVAX this week, as well production issues at a South Korean supplier meant delivery volumes had to be reduced.

India originally? In India’s defense, the shift to an internal focus reflects the worrying rise of COVID-19 issues in February following a steady decline in peak cases that began in September. India is now registering around 45,000 new cases per day based on a 7-day average, an increase from approximately 10,000 new daily cases in early February.

By now, India had achieved an almost equal balance in vaccine exports; 56 percent of the vaccines it has produced so far are for home use, according to the analytical firm Airfinity, with the remaining 44 percent exported. The export balance is in line with other major vaccine manufacturers such as China and the European Union, which have a similar division. The United States and the United Kingdom end the first five vaccine manufacturers, but no one has released vaccine doses for export.

Made in America. That could change soon as US production rises in the second quarter of 2021. U.S. vaccine makers are expected to produce 132 million more doses this month, three times the doses they produced in February. Even when supplies increase, the United States has agreed to allocate only some of its reserves, and only to its immediate neighbors, with 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will soon be shared between Canada and Mexico.

Brazil crisis COVID-19. Brazil reported over 100,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a new record, just one day after breaking a death toll of 300,000, the second highest in the world after the United States. The monuments come as pressure mounts on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to share with Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, who has been criticized for failing to provide vaccines to improve the countries’ slow spread. Brazil’s new health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, has vowed to increase the country’s vaccination program to 1 million doses a day. Brazil is currently inoculating its population at a rate of approximately 350,000 per day.

China sanctions UK lawmakers. China sanctioned five British members of parliament on Thursday in retaliation for coordinated sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union on Xinjiang officials for human rights abuses. In announcing the sanctions, China’s foreign ministry denounced the lies and misinformation about its treatment of Uighurs. It’s the second time this week that Beijing has sanctioned Western lawmakers after him TARGET members of the european parliament on monday.

Ethiopia rejects call for ceasefire. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed REJECTED The United States is calling for a ceasefire in the Tigray region of the country, US Senator Chris Coons announced after a diplomatic visit to Addis Ababa. The Coons congratulated Abiy on the recent acknowledgment that Eritrean troops had entered Tigray and that troops violating human rights would be punished. I am encouraged by this. But the prime minister has made commitments before and has failed to deliver, Coons said.

Coonss comments come as United Nations attracted attention for further abuses in Tigray. More than 500 rape cases have been reported recently in the region, but the number is likely to be higher, Wafaa Said, the UN deputy co-ordinator for aid in Ethiopia, told a news conference on Thursday.

Israeli elections. Israel’s political future remains up in the air as the final vote counts show that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents have won enough seats to form a governing coalition. There is still room for either side to dominate, as the undecided leader of the United Arab Emirates can be persuaded to join a coalition, although divisions within the two pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs could prevent that from happening.

The future of the Iran Agreement. Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was among 43 signatories to a letter urging President Biden to field expansion of restrictions on Iran beyond its nuclear program before any future talks.

On paper were calls for curbing Irans missile programs and support for regional militias address by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in January, with Sullivan saying they would be part of an ongoing negotiation. The letter comes as efforts to resume US-Iran talks appear destined to falter as the two sides have failed to agree on terms. A window to start the dialogue appears to be closing as Iran prepares for its June presidential election.

Christopher Lawrence, writing in Foreign policy, explains that making peace with Iran not only makes for a less volatile world, but can also help American workers by opening up a large export market.

Withdrawal of Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden show that U.S. troops would stay in Afghanistan after a May 1 deadline, but could not represent U.S. forces staying in the country this time next year. Biden made remarks at his first official press conference of his presidency, raising questions going from the future of the Senate filibuster on whether Biden would run for re-election but apparently did not include them in the coronavirus virus pandemic.

An American military spokesman caused a minor diplomatic incident Thursday using a geographical term that angered Japanese officials. Referring to North Korea’s latest missile test, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesman Captain Mike Kafka said the missiles landed in the East Sea, using South Korea’s preferred term for what Japan and the United States commonly referred to as the Sea of ​​Japan. Deputy Secretary-General of the Cabinet Manabu Sakaical called the inappropriate statement and a correction of the US statement.

At an APEC 2006 summit, South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun proposed the idea of ​​renaming the waters in the Sea of ​​Peace or the Sea of ​​Friendship to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe did not accept the offer.

