Both Ontario and Quebec set the stage for Ottawa’s first pandemic-era budget

Ontario and Quebec gave their budgets this week, giving an account of the devastation the coronavirus has caused to their finances and hinting at what Ottawa might say in its first pandemic-era budget next month.

On Wednesday, Ontario unveiled fiscal plans that relied heavily on sustainable economic growth to balance the provinces’ budgets by the end of the decade, avoiding tax increases or significant spending cuts. Quebec maintained essentially the same stance Thursday, temporarily abandoning the goals set out in its balanced budget legislation, but envisioning a return to balanced budgets years ahead of its neighbor.

Together, however, Ontario and Quebec presented each vision of an economy that has begun to recover from the coronavirus faster than previously expected, showing a boom in household spending that prompted both to update their estimates of gross domestic product. from their forecasts in November

The figures appear to be much better, said Mostafa Askari, chief economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Democracy.

The rapid pace of economic recovery

Both Ontario and Quebec have less gloomy estimates of how quickly their economies are recovering from the coronavirus and a more optimistic picture of growth next year.

Both provinces say GDP fell in 2020 less than initially feared. Ontario now estimates that GDP fell by 5.7 percent in 2020, better than its November forecast of a 6.5 percent decline. There is a similar history in Quebec, where the province had predicted a 6 percent drop in the fall; that decline is estimated to be 5.2 percent.

And both are projecting a surge in growth by 2021 and 2022, once more widespread vaccination allows the economy reopens more fully and Canadians have a chance to spend the tens of billions of dollars they have saved during the pandemic.

Quebec is forecasting that its real GDP will regain its pre-pandemic level of December, 2019, by the end of this year. And the province says employment will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of June, 2022. By the end of next year, the budget predicts, the unemployment rate will fall below 6 percent with the economy operating at full capacity.

What can this mean for Ottawa? On the one hand, a faster-growing economy will lower the cost of Employment Insurance and other income support programs, as well as increase tax revenues. This will help federal governments in the bottom line.

But politically speaking, it may make it more complicated for the government to make the case for a massive economic stimulus. In November, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa would spend $ 70 billion to $ 100 billion on economic stimulus above and beyond the costs of fighting the pandemic over the next three years.

Mrs. Freeland said the timing and amount of the stimulus would be linked to fiscal hedges of economic growth and employment. The plan was to spend no less than $ 70 billion, but that was before the extent of the economic response force became clear. Mr Askari said strengthening the economy could allow Ottawa to shift some of those costs from short-term stimulation of expenditures aimed at increasing productivity for a longer period of time.

Slow approach to deficit reduction

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault both head conservative-leaning governments, but neither has presented a budget to cut costs. Both provinces went out of their way to stress that they were not cutting services (or raising taxes). Instead, they are relying on a growing economy to raise their budgets toward equilibrium.

Of the two, Quebec has the fastest route so far. According to her forecasts. it will return to a balanced budget by 2024-25 without any aggressive action in reducing spending or raising taxes. However, Ontario does not expect to reach a balanced budget until five years later. Ben Eisen, a senior member at the Fraser Institute, said the spending habits of the Progressive Conservative Ontario government are very much the same as its Liberal predecessors.

In any case, none of those right-leaning governments has taken an ax for spending, leaving no critic of Liberal federal spending without a clear letter.

Rapid shifting of the terrain to interest rates

In November, Ontario, Quebec and the federal government released all economic forecasts that saw long-term interest rates rise only gradually from the historically low levels they hit in 2020. Since then, however, yields on Canada’s 10-year bonds have been increased, pushing up those long-term rates.

The increase was significant enough to leave Ontario budget forecasts this week looking somewhat outdated. The province forecast 10-year bond yields reaching 1 percent in 2021 and 1.4 percent in 2022; they are currently down by just under 1.5 percent. These forecasts were finalized on February 3, while yields were still below 1 percent.

The Quebecs budget is more in line with the events of recent weeks, forecasting higher average yields on 10-year bonds of 1.4 percent in 2021 and 1.7 percent in 2022.

During 2020, the Liberal federal government noted the decline in long-term interest rates as a key part of its argument that its deficit spending and rising debt levels were stable. Tariffs are still low by historical standards, but they go up. The question for Ottawa to answer next month is how fast?

Fiscal anchor, but tied with free chains

Ontario kept its promise last fall to restore a fiscal anchor, a publicly articulated metric to limit its debt and spending. However, choosing the provinces so that its debt does not exceed 50.5 percent of Ontario’s GDP is not too much of an obstacle, says Mr Eisen, noting that the government has essentially taken the highest level of its debt forecasts and called it that a fiscal anchor.

Quebec, too, has only been loosely tied to its fiscal anchor, saying it will temporarily suspend the Balanced Budget Act so as not to cause any liability that could impede sustainable economic growth or the quality of services.

In Ottawa, Ms. Freeland has instead talked about fiscal handrails that will indicate when the government should snatch its planned stimulus spending. No target has been articulated, but the economic downturn cited the level of employment, total hours worked and the level of unemployment in the economy as safeguards. All these economic indicators have recovered from the low levels reached last April and May, but are still below their pre-pandemic levels.

As for a fiscal anchor, the Federal Liberals have not yet said when they will reintroduce a long-term fiscal anchor, after giving up their previous commitment of a falling debt-to-gross domestic product ratio in July. The economic update of governments said it would articulate a new anchor when the economy is more stable.

Mr Askari said he did not expect the Liberals to set a fiscal anchor in next month ‘s budget. I think it is premature, he said. There is a lot of uncertainty.

