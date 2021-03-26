MAGA World says Biden lost it. Republican senators disagree.

Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), Who joined Capito in a brief meeting with Biden to relieve Covid, said he saw nothing wrong: I visited with him at the Oval Office, and he seemed prepared and well informed about the meeting.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden who stuttered as a child passed Trumps attacks on his faculties, dismissing clips of his verbal games and minor memory errors. Trump’s allies are still trying to describe Biden as deteriorating in office, even after he stayed mostly in messages asking questions at a 62-minute news conference Thursday. While the most centrist GOP senators interviewed this week would not criticize colleagues for navigating unfounded theories about Bidens health, their mixed reactions show a steady gap between those Republicans who publicly mimic Trump trumpet policies and those who shun it.

Of course, some pro-Trump GOP senators are willing to cross that line.

It is sad to see people grow old, said Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), An ally of Trump who has been one of Bidens’ fiercest critics. Johnson added that he shares concerns about the ability of presidents: I think a lot of Americans do, from what we’ve seen. Sadly sad.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) seems to share similar concerns, though he has not yet shared them publicly. He sent an email to an acquaintance earlier this month saying Biden remembers someone he knows who started developing Alzheimer’s disease.

I certainly do not have any medical training and can not diagnose a condition especially on someone I personally do not interact with every day, but from a distance I can see that he is not doing well, wrote Lee, according to private communications reviewed by POLITICO. Sad And disturbing.

Lees’s office declined to comment further on those messages.

Since taking office, Biden has fostered relationships with a small group of moderate GOP senators., wanting a few Republican votes for his various legislative advantages. And while those Republicans were irritated that Biden pushed a $ 1.9 trillion Covid aid bill without their votes, they apparently found it quickly over their personal interactions.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), A physician, said he listened to Biden very attentively and appropriately during their last meeting in person. Asked if he disagrees with the assessment of some Republican colleagues who convey more concerns, Cassidy replied: I just comment on what I see.

Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Thom Tillis (RN.C.), who also joined in the Oval Office brief meeting with Biden, echoed that sentiment. And a third Republican senator in that two-hour landing went even further.

My experience in that environment was that the president performed well, said Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). During his conversation with the 10 Republican senators who visited the White House, Moran recalled, the president did not rely on his staff or vice president for information.

Several pro-Trump senators addressed Bidens health in interviews, focusing their criticisms on his agenda.

What worries the Biden administration is the left-wing policies that are being implemented during the first two months in office, said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Described Bidens’ delay in holding a press conference, ahead of Thursday, as bizarre and bizarre. “Pressed if this has to do with his health, the potential 2024 presidential contender was worried: ‘I do not know the answer to this and I honestly do not think it really matters.’

One of the 10 Republican senators who requested the Oval Office’s meeting with Biden also refused to evaluate the presidents’ performance.

I’m not going there, said Senator Mike Rounds (RS.D.). I will focus on the actual things he does.

After Thursday’s presidential conference, Trump allies continued to question Bidens’s shrewdness. A cognitively declining President is a threat to national security, tweeted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). It’s time to stop dancing around this.

Biden tried to cross, tweeted Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who previously served as Trump’s White House doctor and former President Barack Obama.

A report by the Pentagon inspector general recently concluded that Jackson abused alcohol and behaved inappropriately toward women while on duty at the White House.

The White House declined to comment on Republican claims about Bidens’s health. But in the past, Biden campaign officials have dismissed speculation such as irresponsible nonsense.

In particular, ABC News reported last fall that the Department of Homeland Security had issued a bulletin warning that Russia was spreading misinformation about Bidens’s mental health in an attempt to influence the 2020 election.

Trump asked similar questions about his health throughout his tenure, including after an episode toward the end of his term where he was oscillates erratically in a deviation after delivering a speech at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. Trumps apparent shock at the diversion, shortly after he turned 74, spawned fashion hashtags on Twitter like TrumpIsUnwell and TRUMPstroke.

Biden also brought Trumps health to reporters after the diversion incident. Look at how he treads and look at how I tread. Look at how I run the ramps and he stumbles down the ramps. Come on, said the then Democratic candidate.

In an interview Monday with Newsmax, Trump responded, calling Bidens the horrific crash. Trump complained that the more ambiguous media largely did not address the obstructed scales of his successors and compared the media coverage he received after the West Point moment with the current attention being being paid to Biden.

“[T]the last thing I wanted was to do a crash, like Biden did, Trump said.

Christopher Cadelago contributed to the report.