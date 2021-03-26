WTTC: Global Travel and Tourism Sector Lost About 3.8 Trillion in 2020 Due to COVID-19





The World Travel and Tourism Council has revealed the catastrophic impact that COVID-19 had on the Travel and Tourism sector in 2020 – a massive loss of about 3.8 trillion – through the Councils Economic Impact Report (EIR) presented in 25 March, 2021 The World Travel and Tourism Council, the annual EIR shows that the sector contribution to the world GDP fell a staggering 49.1 percent, which compared to the total global economy fell by only 3.7 percent last year. The WTTC showed that the overall contribution of the travel sectors to global GDP fell to about 4 trillion in 2020, or 5.5 percent of the global economy, from about 7.8 trillion last year, or 10.4 percent. During 2019, when the travel sector was booming and providing one in four jobs, the industry contributed by providing 10.6 percent of jobs globally, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. Most losses during 2020 represent sector efforts due to travel restrictions and quarantine. More than 62 million jobs were lost during 2020, portraying a decline of 18.5 percent and leaving only 272 million people employed in the industry across the Travel and Tourism industry. The threat of losing any further jobs remains as these jobs are currently supported by government retention plans and reduced working hours. We must appreciate the swift action of governments around the world in preserving so many jobs and livelihoods at risk, thanks to various maintenance schemes, without which today’s figures would be much worse, Said WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara. The Economic Impact Report also noted that domestic travel spending fell by 45 percent and international travel spending was down 69.4 percent compared to 2019. With the contribution of sectors to GDP falling by almost half, it is more important than ever for Travel and Tourism to be given the necessary support in order to help the economic recovery, which will be essential to enable the world to be resurrected by the effects of the pandemic, Guevara added. While the last two years have been disastrous for the travel and tourism sector, the WTTC insists that if there is international mobility and travel resumes in June 2021, global GDP will grow tremendously and lost countries will be restored. According to EIR research, the contribution of sectors to global GDP could increase to 48.5 percent year-on-year and reach the same amount as in 2019 to 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 25.3 percent. Moreover, the WTTC predicts that if vaccines are distributed as planned and travel restrictions are eased before the summer season, 62 million jobs lost in 2019 could be restored by 2022. The WTTC strongly encourages the revival of safe international travel in 2021, and stresses the importance of the Digital Green Certificate, which would support the recovery of the sector.

