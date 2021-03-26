China sanctions British over West Xinjiang criticism

LONDON – China cracked down on sanctions against some British politicians and organizations on Friday after Britain joined the European Union and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. The UK responded by accusing China of human rights abuses on an industrial scale.

China sanctioned four British institutions and nine individuals, including prominent lawmakers who have criticized the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. She said they will be barred from visiting Chinese territory and will be barred from having financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the censorship imposed earlier this week by the EU, US, Britain and Canada was based on lies and misinformation, flagrantly violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations, severely interferes in internal affairs. of China and severely undermines China Relations -UK.

China does not incite trouble, but China is not afraid when others do, Yang Xiaoguang told a news conference, Chinas charges daffaires in London.

“China is not the first to shoot, nor will we be passive and subject to external threats,” he said. Today’s world is not the world of 120 years ago. “The Chinese people will not be harassed.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the Beijing move, saying sanctioned individuals are playing a vital role in shedding light on the grave human rights violations being committed against Uighur Muslims.

“Freedom to speak out against abuse is essential and I stand by them,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a daily news conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying issued a series of accusations against the US, UK, allied nations and parts of the Western media, saying they had collaborated to disrupt unity and the development of China.

For a long period of time, the US, UK and others have felt free to say what they want without letting others do the same, “Hua said. Those days are over and the West will have to gradually get used to it. with him, “said Hua.

The recent sanctions and the harsh tone of Hua’s comments reflect China’s increasingly harsh diplomacy under nationalist leader Xi Jinping, who has vowed to protect China’s interests at all costs. In recent days, China has blocked the already very limited BBC broadcasts in the country and has put two Canadians on trial for apparent punishment for banning in that country an executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

China has dismissed all criticism of its policies in Xinjiang, along with its crackdown on opposition figures in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan, the island self-governing democracy that China claims as its territory. It has waived US sanctions against officials accused of destroying democracy in Hong Kong and angrily denounced a British plan to offer a path to residence and citizenship for the millions of citizens of its former colony.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said China’s sanctions would not stop the British government from talking about industrial-scale human rights abuses taking place in Xinjiang.

He urged Chinese authorities to allow UN representatives in Xinjiang to verify the facts if he wants to refute allegations of human rights abuses. China says diplomats are welcome in the region, but only under conditions imposed by Beijing.

The sanctions list names British lawmakers Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Neil OBrien, Tim Loughton and Nusrat Ghani, members of the House of Lords David Alton and Helena Kennedy, lawyer Geoffrey Nice and academic Joanne Nicola Smith Finley.

The Chinese Research Group of Conservative lawmakers, the independent research group Uyghur Tribunal and the Essex Court Chambers, a law firm that described Chinese policies in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity and genocide, were also listed.

Ghani, a conservative member of parliament who is of Muslim heritage, said she would not be intimidated by Beijing’s extraordinary move.

“This is a wake-up call for all democracies and lawmakers that we will not be able to do our day-to-day business without China sanctioning us just for trying to expose what is happening in Xinjiang and the Uyghur abuse,” he said. she for BBC radio.

China’s sanctions are the latest in a series of bitter quarrels over Xinjiang, with Beijing accused of capturing more than 1 million members of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups, using forced labor and imposing austerity measures. of birth control.

Chinese state TV on Thursday called for a boycott of Swedish retailer H&M as Beijing attacked foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision by the European Union with 27 countries, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose sanctions. travel and financial to four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang. Cotton and other agricultural products form a key component of the local economy in the vast but sparsely populated Xinjiang.

Companies ranging from Nike to Burberry that have well-established presence in China were also targeted online, with some Chinese celebrities saying they were breaking approval deals.