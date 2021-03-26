Poll follower: Scottish and Welsh elections on 6 May

The Scottish National Party will be the largest group in the Scottish Parliament after the May election, though it may struggle to secure an overall majority, according to a poll by the Financial Times.

The FT is following opinion polls regarding the voting intentions ahead of the Scottish and Welsh parliaments on 6 May.

These elections could have a major impact on the future shape of the UK. In particular, the SNP, led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, intends to call for a referendum on Scottish independence if it wins next month, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes it.

The FT poll suggests the Labor party is likely to be the largest group in the Welsh parliament but may also find it difficult to secure an overall majority.

Members of parliament in Edinburgh and Cardiff are elected using a voting system based in part on proportional representation.

Representatives of constituencies are elected using the post-voting system. Additional representatives are elected based on the percentage of votes a party secures in a region that includes several constituencies. The hybrid voting system used in the Scottish and Welsh parliaments represents a high bar for a party to secure a majority of seats.

Scotland

Voting in the constituency

Opinion polls for the 73 Scottish Parliament constituencies show that the SNP and the Conservatives are close ahead of their results in the last election in 2016.

The SNP, which came to power in Scotland in 2007, will target Labor-held positions such as Dumbarton, East Lothian and Edinburgh Southern. The SNP will also hope to capture the marginal electorate of Central Edinburgh from the Conservatives.

Regional list voting

Another 56 members of the Scottish Parliament are elected from party lists drawn from eight regions.

Recent polls put the parties in a position very similar to the last election. Polls suggest the Greens could do well enough to ensure there is a pro-independence majority in Edinburgh even if the SNP fails to reach a stand-alone one.

Scottish independence

Scotland is evenly divided on its main constitutional issue, with polls showing supporters and opponents of independence almost exactly level. Support for Scottish independence rose during 2020 and averaged over 50 per cent for a while before falling in recent months.

Analysts said the decline in support for independence may be due in part to the successful spread of coronavirus vaccines in the UK. A bitter rift between the first minister and SNP leader Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond could also be a factor.

Wales

Voting in the constituency

In the Welsh parliament, or senate, 40 of its 60 members are elected from constituencies.

The Conservatives and Plaid Cymru are voting better than their results in the last election in 2016 and analysis suggesting a uniform move in voting suggests they could make some gains at the expense of the Workers.

Work has used power in Wales since the devolution came into force in 1999 but its chances of securing a majority in Cardiff in the May 6 election look increasingly slim.

Regional list voting

The remaining 20 members of the senedd are elected from lists of parties drawn from five regions.

Labor and Plaid Cymru are voting ahead of their 2016 election results and could win at the expense of the Liberal Democrats.

With the UK Independence Party and Reform competing for pro-Brexit votes, and both groups suffering by around 3 per cent in recent polls, there is room for Conservative gains.

But polls also show growing support for the annulment of the Welsh Assembly, which is likely to give the anti-devolution party enough votes for seats in the senate.

Independence of Wales

Although well below Scottish levels and based on limited polls, support for Welsh independence has gradually increased since 2015, with a step recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CIRCLE The FT polls combine all the polling target polls published by leading British pollsters before the 2021 election. The trend line uses only the most recent poll from each poll and weighs them according to the time they were conducted. The FT poll of Scottish parliamentary elections is based on the latest polls by six pollsters. Polls for the Welsh Parliament elections are less extensive than those available in Scotland. Our current average of surveys is based on Welsh political barometer conducted by YouGov (with fieldwork completed March 19) and ICM St. David’s Day Survey (completed February 21).

Additional work by Andy Bounds, Mure Dickie AND Joanna S Kao