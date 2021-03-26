Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32





CAIRO (AP) Two trains collided in southern Egypt on Friday, presumably after someone activated emergency brakes, killing at least 32 people and leaving at least 66 injured, Egyptian authorities said. Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene in the southern province of Sohag, according to a statement from Egypts health ministry. At least 50 injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Egypts Railway Authorities said the accident happened when someone activated the emergency brakes of a passenger train heading to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The train stopped suddenly and was hit from behind by another train. The collision caused two cars from the first train to roll over. Local media featured videos from the scene showing cars returning with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims looked unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Passers-by carried bodies and laid them on the ground near the place. The Egypts railway system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents occurred in 2017 across the country. President Abdel-Fattah said he was monitoring the situation and that those responsible would be held accountable. The pain that breaks our hearts today can not make us more determined to end this kind of disaster, he wrote on his Facebook page. In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and causing authorities to fire the country’s chief railway. In the same year, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the government lacked about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $ 14.1 billion, to fix the dilapidated railway system. El-Sissi spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a freight train, killing at least 12 people, including a child. A year ago, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two passenger trains collided near Cairo. The most horrific train collision in Egypt occurred in 2002, when over 300 people were killed when fire broke out on the high-speed train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

