Pope Francis practices Orwellian dualism – Baptist News Global

Despite having stated in 2013, “Who am I to judge gay people?” (to the disappointment of conservative Christians and the hope of much of the Western world) Pope Francis did just that in support of a final ruling from the Vaticans Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, who said the church does not and cannot have the power to bless same-sex relationships.

I do not judge you. The church judges you.

He said in 2020 that homosexuals are “part of the family” and thought same-sex couples needed a “civil union law”. But, “Does the church have the power to give the blessing to same-sex unions?” The Vatican Congregation responded: Negative.

You really deserve someone to bless your union. Just not us.

After the Vatican said “it does not bless and cannot bless sin”, the Vatican also said that its refusal to grant religious approval to same-sex marriages does not preclude giving blessings to gay people and called on Catholics to “welcome with respect and sensitivity to persons with homosexual tendencies ”.

We welcome all sinners. Especially you sinners who are not welcome.

Reporting on this last crystal clear explanation of the integrity of the historical doctrine of the churches,NPR said: The Vatican also said that its refusal to grant religious approval to same-sex marriages does not preclude the granting of blessings to gay people. And in response to surprising and unexpected criticism of such a clarification, the Vatican has said the decision is not intended to be “unfair discrimination.

His discrimination is not unfair. His right (old) discrimination.

In George Orwells scary dystopian novelNineteen Eighty-Four, the dual definition is defined: To know and not to know, to be aware of the full truth while telling carefully constructed lies, to have two opinions annulled at the same time, knowing that they are contradictory and believing in both , to use logic against logic, to reject morality while claiming for it. . . Even to understand the word doublethink involved the use of doublethink.

“Do not be confused. Doublethink is the language of our time. ”

Homosexuals are fully welcome in the church. You just are not welcome as gay people.

Do not be confused. Doublethink is the language of our time. Wikipedia says: Doublethink is a process of indoctrination, from which the subject is expected to simultaneously accept two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct, often at odds with one’s memories or sense of reality. Double thinking is related, but it differs from hypocrisy.

What the world hears about the dual opinion of Pope Francis and the Vatican is, of course, not at all contradictory. (This is the genius of dual thinking.) The world has heard it all before. There is no confusion in the messages. The meaning is completely clear.

We do not punish you. Only that being gay makes you a sinner. (or, you are already condemned, John 3.18.)

We love you. We just can not bless you.(or, we do not really love you.)

Well, we bless you. It’s just that the church can not bless you, at least informally you.(or, we really do not bless you.)

And, by the way, we love the church, we just wish it loved you, however, officially loved you. You know what we mean.(or, you know what we mean.)

Yes. They know exactly what we mean. And if you think the church can survive such hypocritical hypocrisy, you have to think again.

Russ Deanserves as co-pastor of Park Road Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. He holds degrees from Furman University, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Beeson School of Deity. He and his wife, Amy, have been co-pastors of Park Road since 2000. They are the parents of two boys. Russ is active in the ministries of social justice and interfaith dialogue. He is the author of the new bookFinding a new path.

