How did the Suez Canal cargo ship get stuck? What we know about blockage, the effect on the supply chain

SUEZ, Egypt – A giant turnaround and a squadron of tugboats look small on most of the cargo ship, demonstrating the magnitude of the challenge: the release of the skyscraper-sized container ship, which has blocked the entire width of the Suez Canal and created a major traffic jam on one of the most important trade routes in the world.

Towing and digging broke out on Thursday as more than 150 ships carrying goods to short-haul destinations around the world remained stranded at both ends of the canal, which connects the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.

Throughout its 150-year history, Egypt’s Suez Canal has seen wars and crises – but nothing like that of the Ever blockade given.

How did this happen?

This remains obscure. The ship entered the canal from the Red Sea on Tuesday morning and crashed 45 minutes later.

The ship’s operator and Egyptian officials blamed winds blowing up to 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour), along with a sandstorm sweeping the area.

Cargo ships have increased in recent years to get more containers as fuel prices have risen because larger ships burn less fuel for the moving container. Some have wondered if the ultra-large size of Ever given was a factor.

While the large size of ships may increase their risk of colliding in the Suez Canal, equally large ships traversed by equally strong winds have passed through the waterway without any previous incident.

Instead, “a combination of factors” was likely at stake, said Ian Woods, a maritime cargo lawyer and partner with Clyde & Co.

“There is exposure to the elements, potential for energy loss, potential for directional problems,” Woods said. “We will await a full investigation.”

Obstacles can be embarrassing for Egypt, where the waterway has long been a symbol of national pride. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi poured $ 8.2 billion into a luxury canal expansion that was unveiled in 2015. However, Ever Given was stuck just south of this new section.

How will they fix this?

So far, excavators and tugboats have not been able to free the ship. An expert rescue team whose job it is to respond to ship-related disasters flew from the Netherlands to the canal on Thursday to join the effort.

Already, it appears that the ship’s massive weight, about 220,000 tons, may make relocation and floating impossible. To lighten the load, the team says they may need to remove at least some of the ship’s containers and drain the water container that serves as the ballast before further clearing the area and then trying to push the ship back using the trailer again.

Officials had initially indicated that they did not want to do it because the dismissal itself could take days or weeks.

How vital is the canal for shipping?

About 10% of all global trade flows through the 120-mile (193-kilometer-long) canal, which allows tankers and container ships to avoid a long voyage around the southern tip of Africa.

The iconic transportation magazine Lloyd’s List estimates that $ 9.6 billion worth of goods pass through the canal every day. Lloyd’s says about $ 5.1 billion of that traffic is from the west and $ 4.5 billion is from the east.

About a quarter of this traffic is in container vessels – like the one currently dug into a canal side wall. Lloyd’s says more than 50 ships cross the canal in an average day, transporting 1.2 billion tonnes of cargo.

What effect will this have on supply chains?

When it comes to transporting goods from Asia to Europe, there are virtually no alternatives such as rail or truck transport, said Sharat Ganapati, a professor of economics at Georgetown University. The blockade will delay a range of parts and raw materials for European products such as cotton from India for clothes, oil from the Middle East for plastics and vehicle parts from China, he said.

“The fact that you have the most important node in the trading network that is blocked will have significant welfare effects worldwide,” said Woan Foong Wong, a professor of economics at the University of Oregon.

There will be less direct impact on the United States, which receives most of the shipments from Asia to the West Bank. Still, imports from Europe may be delayed and the blockade will prevent the return of empty shipping containers to Asia, adding to a shortage of containers caused by increased demand for consumer goods during the pandemic.

“If you get a collision in one place, it will wander through the system,” Ganapati said. “It will take some time to get things done without confusing.”

Is the supply chain in trouble?

The Suez situation could pose issues for a supply chain already under pressure from the pandemic and an increase in purchases.

Virus-related restrictions have blocked crews on merchant ships. Overloaded ports have led to container ships docking off the coast of California, unable to anchor and unload their cargo. Lack of semiconductors and rare earth elements have plagued manufacturers of cars and other consumer products.

“We have a lot of things pointing to a sensitive supply chain at risk for outages, and now you put something else on it,” said Julie Swann, a logistics expert at North Carolina State University.

How will consumers be affected?



It is possible for American consumers to feel any impact if shipping is interrupted for more than a few days. Finished products from Asia to the United States cross the Pacific. However, some ingredients for products that have been collected in Europe and shipped to the US may be delayed by closing the channel.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the channel blockade is unlikely to have much of an impact on the U.S. or global economies if it does not drag on for weeks or months.

It could raise oil prices, “but we are not talking dollars in barrels, we are talking pennies in barrels,” Zandi said.

Germany’s economy could suffer, however, if the stalemate delays the delivery of vehicle parts to that company’s major carmakers, Zandi said.

And Spain, Italy and France could see higher gas prices because they rely on oil deliveries through the canal, Ganapati said.

What about oil shipments?

About 1.9 million barrels of oil a day pass through the canal, according to Lloyd’s. This is about 7% of all sea urchin oil. The closure could affect oil and natural gas shipments from the Middle East to Europe. S&P Global Platts Analytics said about 1 million barrels of crude and 1.4 million barrels of gasoline and other refined products flow from the Middle East and Asia to the north through the canal to Europe on average.

Jim Burkhard, who heads IHS Markit crude oil research, said the impact on the global oil market will be limited if the canal is cleared soon. Energy demand is still weak due to the pandemic, and the Sumed pipeline has unused capacity to move oil around the canal, from one end near Alexandria, Egypt, to a terminal near the Red Sea.

“If that were to last a month, there are other options – you could sail across Africa. Of course, that would add to the cost,” Burkhard said. “If this ship moves next week, it will be a record in history when it comes to the oil market.”

The international crude oil standard price rose after the blockade, but prices were pulled back on Thursday. Analysts attributed the price drop to a report by an industry group on large US inventories and concerns that pandemic-related blockages in Europe would further hurt energy demand – surpassing concerns about the stranded ship.

Can oil-related products be slowed down?

Deliveries of Europe-related refined petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel also pass through the canal and they will be delayed. Burkhard said refineries in Europe could be pushed to temporarily boost production to catch up, Burkhard said.

Deposits used by Suez hold 8% to 10% of the world’s liquefied natural gas, according to research firms. Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said only a few LNG shipments were near the canal when the blockage occurred.

“We do not expect major setbacks if the situation does not drag on,” Schmitt said. He added that the time of the incident – it is spring, when demand for LNG is usually easing – means there will be less impact on prices than recent delays in the Panama Canal. These delays pushed up LNG shipping rates, according to data from S&P Global Platts Analytics.