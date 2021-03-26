Land fraud in Amarawati: SC postpones guilty plea trial by former Andhra HC judge

The Supreme Court on Friday delayed its trial on a petition by former High Court Judge Andhra Pradesh V Eswaraiah against an investigation in an alleged telephone conversation between him and a suspended judicial official. Both are accused of conspiracy against constitutional court judges during the conversation.

The postponement order was approved after the court was informed that the phone of the former judicial officer, Ramakrishna, had mysteriously disappeared after he was arrested in an unrelated case.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who appeared for one of the plaintiffs before the Andhra Pradesh high court, claimed that the loss of the phone was intentional to shift the investigation into conversation.

Considering this development, a bank, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, postponed the announcement of the order and set April 5 as the next date for the hearing.

Earlier, the retired judge filed a statement in the Supreme Court acknowledging that he was trying to gather more evidence on the alleged involvement of the daughters of a senior court judge in a land fraud in Andhra Pradeshs Amaravati.

The sitting judge, the leaked conversation and a First Record of Information recorded in relation to Amaravati land issues make it clear, is Justice NV Ramana.

The high court cited a serious plot to destabilize the judiciary and ordered an investigation into the conversation. In August, he appointed retired High Court judge RV Raveendran to see the veracity of the alleged conversation, the persons involved and the undisclosed interests of a third party.