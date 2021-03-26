New global tracker to measure the impact of pandemics on education worldwide

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education for 1.6 billion children worldwide over the past year. To help measure the ongoing global response, Johns Hopkins University, the World Bank and UNICEF are partnering to create a COVID-19 Global Education Repair Tracker.

Launched today, the tool assists decision-makers by pursuing reopening and recovery planning efforts in more than 200 countries and territories.

The effort captures and displays information in four key areas:

Education status

Learning modalities (distance, personal or hybrid)

Availability of remedial educational support

Vaccine availability status for teachers

The Global Education Repair Follower seeks to build on Johns Hopkins University key work in collecting quality data on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations, along with the strategic roles that the World Bank and UNICEF play in operational and policy support for countries. during the pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic Johns Hopkins has demonstrated the vital role for universities in providing accurate, evidence-based data and information to the world, said Johns Hopkins Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Sunil Kumar. We hope that the work of this partnership will build an understanding of how COVID-19 continues to impact students wherever they are.

Data as of early March 2021 show that 51 countries have fully turned to personal education. In more than 90 countries, students are being guided through multiple modalities, with some schools open, others closed, and many offering hybrid learning opportunities.

In the region, there are new indications for changes in learning modalities. Distance learning continues to prevail in the Middle East and North Africa, where schools have closed mostly in recent weeks. However, in Sub-Saharan Africa, most students are physically attending school. In the East Asia and Pacific region, personal education began largely, with strict measures of social distancing. The regions of South Asia, Central Asia and Europe mainly rely on hybrid education where infrastructure allows. Across Latin America, countries are using mixed approaches that include distance, hybrid, and personal education. However, most schools remain partially or completely closed to private distance education classes as the most widely used mode.

The world was facing a learning crisis ahead of COVID-19, said Jaime Saavedra, the World Bank’s Director of Global Education. learning poverty rate the percentage of 10-year-olds who could not read a short, age-appropriate text was 53% in low- and middle-income countries before COVID-19, compared with only 9% in high-income countries . A year in the pandemic, constant school breaks, changes in learning modalities, and concerns for student well-being are all the greater, and this learning crisis is getting worse. COVID-19-related school closures are likely to increase learning poverty by up to 63%.

Saavedra stressed the importance of this Tracker, In many countries, students and teachers need urgent additional support. Returning to school requires accelerated, improving and hybrid learning, as well as other interventions. Collecting and monitoring this data on what countries are doing is very important to help us understand the magnitude of that support needed as we move forward, learning from key trends observed between countries.

In addition to tracking the operational status of schools, the Tracker will also monitor how students are supported. This includes changes to the school year schedule, tutoring and adjustment, especially for primary school classes. These interventions will be a critical component of the post-one-year education recovery process that has impacted the learning and well-being of 95% of school children across the globe.

In countries where the COVID-19 vaccine is available, the tool is being followed if teachers qualify as a priority group. Since the beginning of March, teachers are largely not being immunized as a priority group in low- and low-income countries. Of the 130 countries where information on vaccines was available, more than two-thirds are not currently vaccinating teachers as a priority group.

Even as vaccines have begun to spread around the world, to hundreds of millions of students worldwide, the consequences of this pandemic are far from over, said UNICEF Chief of Education Robert Jenkins. We must prioritize the reopening of schools, including the priority of teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccines as soon as first-line health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated. While such decisions ultimately belong to governments that make difficult exchanges, we must do everything in our power to protect the future of the next generation. And it starts by protecting those responsible for opening up that future for them.

The tracker aims to provide evidence that informs policymakers and researchers working on COVID-19 responses. The tool is built to have the flexibility to include emerging issues while providing a timeline of actions in recent months.

#####