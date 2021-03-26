Police believe the murder suspects in the Hamilton area have fled to Europe





Hamilton police believe two suspects accused of fatally shooting a person before Christ in Stoney Creek in late February have fled Canada. In a post on social media Friday morning, Det. Sergeant Jim Callender said the couple boarded a plane to Eastern Europe about 24 hours after the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt. Investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun Lucy Lu Li, 25, of Toronto, are facing first-degree murder charges after the victim was shot and killed after a business on Arvin Avenue on Sunday evening, 28 In short. Read more: Dead man before Christ, wounded woman in Hamilton, Ont. shooting: police “We believe Karafa and Li are aware that they are wanted in connection with the incident and are actively evading police,” Callender said. The story goes down the ad The detective went on to say that the killing unit is “working closely” with international authorities and is pursuing the duo “over and over again”. Trends Ontario reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Work to clear mass cargo ships blocking the Suez Canal begins again with the tide rising Hamilton Police are releasing a photo shared by the Tyler Pratts family. Tyler was the victim of a murder in #HamOnt on 28 February. Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information, please call 905-546-4123. pic.twitter.com/huQACrBfZI – Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 2, 2021 A 26-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries. Both Karafa and Li are also facing charges of attempted murder in connection with that shooting. Read more: Two suspects wanted for first-degree murder in Hamilton fatal murder of BC Hamilton police say Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a Toronto crash that killed a passenger in his car. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







