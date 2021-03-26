Alexey Navalny is suffering ‘sleep deprivation torture’ and severe pain, lawyers say





One of Navalny’s lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, wrote on Twitter on Thursday after seeing his client that the activist was not being treated properly and that a “deliberate strategy is being developed to harm his health”.

According to Kobzev, Navalny has been complaining of acute back pain for four weeks and has not received any medical help. This has led to a complication and has resulted in one of his legs essentially not functioning, the lawyer said.

“All this, of course, led to the fact that a complication started and now he has lost the sensitivity in his right leg, he has sharp pains, his foot stopped working and at such a pace he will need crutches, said Kobzev.

On Thursday, the Russian Federal Prison Service (FSIN) said he and other inmates in the Vladimir region received medical examinations Wednesday at the request of the inmates, according to state media TASS. Navalny is “in generally good and stable health,” the FSIN statement said. But Navalny’s account varies greatly. He has made two requests to Russian prison officials seeking access to the doctor of his choice and an end to his practice of waking up constantly at night. His lawyers published the documents online Thursday with an accompanying message saying: “We demand that the doctor be immediately admitted to Alexey, that his treatment begin and that the sleep deprivation torture be stopped.” In his claims, Navalny said his condition had worsened and that “severe pain has spread to my right leg which has lost the sensation from the calf down”. “I have difficulty walking. A classic development of a disease associated with a suppressed nerve in the absence of proper treatment can be observed,” he said. Navalny demanded that the prison “give me the opportunity to undergo the treatment recommended to me by specialist AN Barinov”. Later Thursday, in a live YouTube broadcast, Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said his legal team planned to visit Navalny every day because of concerns over his health. Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, also made a direct plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, demanding the immediate release of her husband. However, the Kremlin rejected her prayer. “We will not respond to this appeal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference on Friday. “Now that this citizen is convicted and imprisoned of a colony, the addressee for such complaints is the Federation Criminal Service,” he said. An outspoken critic of the government and an anti-corruption crusader, Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin’s side, causing concerns for his security in the country. The activist nearly died after being poisoned with nerve agent Novichok last August. or joint investigation by CNN and the Bellingcat group implicated the Russian Security Service (FSB) in poisoning Navalny. Russia denies involvement, but some Western officials and Navalny himself have openly blamed the Kremlin. Navalny returned to Russia in January from a five-month stay in Germany, where he was recovering. ‘Regime measures’ Kobzev said a prison neurologist examined Navalny last Friday but “the diagnosis and the results of the examination are still unknown.” No indication has been given as to what caused Navalny’s back pain but his lawyer said his deteriorating condition was exacerbated by prison authorities waking him up several times a night because of the anti-corruption activist labeled a danger of flying, despite a camera monitoring his bed. “In recent days, Navalny has been given 2 Ibuprofen tablets a day, which, of course, is a clear mockery. All this is very complicated by the fact that he is actually tortured with sleep deprivation: 8 times “he woke up at night for ‘preventive monitoring’, even though the video camera is already hanging right on his bed,” Kobzev wrote on Twitter. Kobzev said the opposition leader did not want to disclose his medical difficulties but after members of his legal team were denied entry to him on Wednesday for a pre-scheduled visit, they chose to make the situation public. Navalny was jailed earlier this year for violating probation for a 2014 case in which he received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. A Moscow court considered the 11 months Navalny had already spent under house arrest as part of the verdict and replaced the remainder of his probation with a prison sentence last month. Kobzev stressed on Wednesday that it was important for Navalny’s lawyers to meet with him to check on his well-being. “We believe that, first, we should see him, and second, he should be examined by a civilian specialist who will diagnose and prescribe the treatment he may undergo,” he said, adding that at least one of the activist’s lawyers see him every day. Maria Pevchikh, head of the investigation unit of the Navalny anti-corruption fund, went on Twitter to express her concerns about his health. “FSIN said Navalny had undergone a medical examination in the colony and his health was found to be ‘satisfactory’,” Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter. “In Omsk they also said so,” she added, referring to the time Navalny was in a coma after his poisoning in 2020.

CNN’s Anna Chernova, Zahra Ullah and Matthew Chance reported from Moscow and Zamira Rahim wrote from London.

