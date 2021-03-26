International
Covid negative certificate is not mandatory to enter Goa: state health minister
To deal with the sudden wave of Covid-19 cases, Goa will develop new standard operating procedures by Saturday. However, holding negative COVID-19 certificates will not be mandatory for those flying to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala.
Prime Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state assembly on Friday that the new SOPs will be drafted by Saturday. He was responding to an attention-grabbing move by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte to increase the number of cases in recent days. Khaunt pointed out that 32 employees of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and as they moved into a building, the casino was allowed to continue operating.
After that, Vishwajit Health Minister Rane said staff would be relocated from the building and marked as a micro-control area. Furthermore, periodic testing of staff at the casino will become mandatory.
The Minister also ruled out the mandatory issuance of negative COVID-19 certificates for those flying in the country from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, etc. He said, “There is no guarantee that the certificate they bring together is true.”
The state government also announced that the Shigmo festival, the spring festival in Goa, which was scheduled to take place in the first week of April, would be canceled.
Sawant told the Assembly that the decision to cancel Shigmo parades in the state was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection.
As many as 189 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Goa, bringing the total number of infections to 57,170 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.
One person died from the infection, while 66 patients were discharged from various treatment institutions during the day, the official said. The number now stands at 822 and the number of recoveries has reached 55,070, he said, adding that the state is now left with 1,278 active cases, the official said.
Up to 2,190 swab samples were tested during the day, increasing the total number of tests performed to 5,32,970, he added.
(With contributions from agencies)
