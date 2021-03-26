The suspects fled the scene after the murder of the man before Christ in Hamilton, police say

Two suspects wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Stoney Creek last month have fled the country, Hamilton police said.

Earlier this month, Hamilton police issued warrants for Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, suspected of involvement in the murder of Tyler Pratt, a 39-year-old BC

Police said both are wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder of a second victim.

On Friday, police said Karafa and Lee boarded a flight from Canada to Eastern Europe about 24 hours after the incident.

Callender said investigators believe the suspects are aware they are wanted and are actively evading police.

“Oliver and Lucy, if you are seeing this, we encourage you to surrender. We are working closely with international authorities and we are positive that our investigation will lead to your location,” he said.

Pratt was shot dead in Stoney Creek on February 28th. A woman was also shot in the same incident and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton police say they have found the vehicles believed to be involved in the incident and are looking to find Karafa and Li.

Anyone with information is required not to contact individuals and notify the police.

If you have information about this incident or the location of Karafa and Li, police say you should contact the Sea. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To obtain information anonymously call Stoppers Crime at 1-800-222-8477.