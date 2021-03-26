Millions of rodents land in eastern Australia

SYDNEY After one of its worst fire seasons and a global pandemic, Australia is now facing its final challenge of recent days: a monumental mouse plague.

Millions of rodents are running badly in parts of Australia in the eastern states, with residents sharing horror encounters every day.

With an epicenter in New South Wales, farmers have uploaded videos on social media of mice covering their land, damaging crops and staying indoors.

Guy Roth, who works at a University of Sydney research farm near the town of Narrabri in New South Wales, said the rats had passed the property.

I know we had two mice per square meter in our peak cultivation stages [so] if I’s right math, its 20 million rats. That’s more mice than the population of most big cities, he said.

Roth said at one point that he and his family were catching and destroying about 100 mice every day inside their home and offices.

They are all around the house. Every time you open a drawer, you will potentially find one, he said. You will be sitting at the table and a mouse will run through it.

He said the rats were eating the cotton crop as well as the cereals stored in the silos.

Roth, who has spent his entire life in regional and rural Australia, said it was the worst mouse plague I have ever seen.

They certainly smell. That’s what my memory of it will be the scent, he said. The smell of dead mice in and around the house and farm.

While the impact on human health has not been severe, there has been at least one report of the rare disease of mouse-associated lymphocytic choriomeningitis.

And at least three people have been bitten by rats in New South Wales hospitals as they were admitted for non-rat issues.

A spokesman for the NSW State Department of Health said the bites were minor and proper treatment was provided.

NSW health staff are responding with appropriate control measures, the spokesman said, listing measures including bait increase and blockage, anti-odor medications and access blocking.

The spokesman added, The current mouse infection across western NSW is a natural occurrence.

What causes the plague?

Steve Henry conducts research on rats with the Australian National Science Agency, Commonwealth Research and Industrial Organization.

Henry said the blast, which is of non-native house mouse, is monumental and continues to have severe economic and social effects.

Some farmers are giving up summer crops because the rats have damaged them so much that it is essentially a total crop loss, he said. And in some scenarios where farmers have managed to get the crop to harvest, they have rejected it because it was full of poo rat.

Herds of mice run around on a farm in Gilgandra, New South Wales, Australia, March 12, 2021. Melanie Moeris / Reuters

But he said rat wounds can come to Australia every five to 10 years due to a combination of factors.

Weve spent the dry years and [now] the drought is basically broken, so the rats go through that change in environmental conditions and they start breeding, he said. Farmers have had a good crop and this puts a lot of food into the system. So you have got favorable climatic conditions, favorable food in the system, very good housing, a lot of humidity.

And he said rats are breeders, as they can start breeding when they are 6 weeks old, and then they can have a litter of six to 10 cubs every 19 to 21 days after that.

But Henry said a mouse plague usually ends abruptly with a population crash, though it is hard to predict when this will happen.

Winter harvest

Farmers in plague-stricken areas are now looking to winter crops, which in this part of the Southern Hemisphere are usually planted in April and May.

The NSW Farmers industry group has major concerns that some farms will lose all seed sown to rats.

NSW Farmers President James Jackson said there should be urgent action by the state government, including emergency permission to use zinc phosphide pesticide and financial assistance through a small grants program.

Mouse control is very costly. The severity of the current plague has resulted in the need for multiple applications of aerial and ground baits in harvest regions. Action must be taken now, he said.

According to the group, heavy rains in recent days have curbed the number of mice in some areas, but they are still rampant in central west and northwest NSW.

I’m hearing that rain has pushed more of them into homes and vehicles, said group spokesman Michael Burt.

For now, Australians like Roth have been left hoping the plague will end soon.

Everyone tolerates it, but we really have enough, he said.