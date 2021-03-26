How to Find Out if My Partner Has Been Married Before

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting process – you are just getting to know the person, but you both know that there is a connection between you. However, it can also be difficult to tell if your new partner is being completely candid about their past, including their previous relationships. If you want to find out if your partner has been in a marriage before, there are several tips that you can follow.

Conduct a Background Check

The easiest way to find out if your partner has married someone in the past is to run a background check on them. This search will involve looking through publicly accessible data to find marriage records online. Many third-party services will run a background check for you to help you find the relevant information while saving you time.

Running a background check is beneficial in more ways than one. During the search, you may uncover the fact that your partner has a criminal record. Depending on the severity of their crimes, you may want to rethink the relationship entirely. However, you may also choose to let them explain what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Go to the Courthouse

If you do not want to complete the entire background process, you also can look up physical marriage certificates. Take a trip to the courthouse in their city, or wherever they have lived in the past. Most marriage records are publicly accessible and you can request them for a fee. You will need their full name to search the records to make sure that it is the right person.

While you are at the courthouse, you may as well check for their divorce records. This will also give you the information that you are looking for.

Use Social Media

Search for your partner on social media to find clues about their past. Go through their photos and old posts to see if they ever mentioned a spouse or a wedding. Also, be sure to check photos that other people have tagged them in. This will give you a better idea of how they were in the past.

They may also have their marital status set to ‘divorced,’ ‘separated,’ or ‘it’s complicated.’ If your partner does not have any social media accounts, that could be a red flag in itself. That is, unless you know that they simply do not use the Internet very much.

Ask Their Friends

When you have met your partner’s friends or family members, it is a good opportunity to find out some background information. While keeping your questioning subtle, you can ask them how your partner was before you met them and see what you can find out. They may let something slip about marriage or a significant relationship in the past, and you can then ask your partner about it later.

What to Do After You Find Out

If you find out that your partner has married someone before, don’t panic. They may have been keeping it from you for a legitimate reason. For instance, they may have been nervous to tell you about it, so they wanted to build up the relationship and get to know you first.

If your partner has already been through the proposal process and has gotten married to someone else, it’s not the end of the world. It doesn’t make the relationship between the two of you any less special. Just remember that their first marriage clearly wasn’t the right one, but their next one may very well be.