Tanzania gives burial hero to president who denied the virus





Magufuli was one of the most prominent African skeptics COVID-19. Although his government announced on March 17 that he had died of heart failure, opposition leaders allege he died of complications from COVID-19. Magufuli claimed last year that three days of national prayers had eradicated COVID-19 from Tanzania and discouraged residents from wearing face masks and getting vaccines. About 3,500 mourners gathered, many of them disguised and standing nearby, on a football field for a Catholic Mass for Magufuli led by Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga and more than 20 priests. Former President Jakaya Kikwete held a eulogy in Swahili, remembering Maguful as a longtime friend and confidant. I nominated him for the presidency and had no doubts, he said, describing Magufuli as an honest, hardworking, attentive leader who does not tolerate negligence. Also attending the funeral was President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the former vice president who succeeded Magufuli as Tanzania’s first female president. Many Tanzanians followed the proceedings on TV and radio live in the country of 60 million, where the populist leader was admired by many for his courageous style of leadership and action against corruption. Others, however, are critical of his legacy, saying his rule diminished fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who came in second in the October election that was marred by violent, widespread allegations of manipulation, claims Magufuli died of COVID-19. Lissu, in exile in Belgium for fear for his life after refusing to accept the election results, was among the first to point out Magufulis’ absence from the public before his death. Magufuli had not been seen in public since Feb. 27, when he was sworn in as a new secretary after his predecessor died with what many speculated was COVID-19. For days government officials denied that Magufuli was ill, claiming he was simply busy. President Magufuli challenged the world, challenged science, challenged common sense in his approach to COVID-19 and finally toppled it, Lissu told The Associated Press last week. Felix Maluma, a trader in the largest city, Dar es Salaam, said he was shocked by Magufuli’s death. “I do not think we will have such a good leader,” he said. I pray that the next leader (President Samia Suluhu Hassan) will have the courage to fulfill the promises made by President Magufuli. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

