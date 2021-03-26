Kenya imposes restrictions on Nairobi region as it builds tide





Kenya imposed strict new restrictions in the capital, Nairobi and four other counties, battling a third deadly wave of Covid-19 infections that has put its fragile health system under devastating pressure. In one television address on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said a tenfold increase in infection rates since January, coupled with a 52 per cent increase in hospital admissions this month, called for drastic measures. Kenya is now fully in the grip of a third wave of this pandemic, he said. Several variants have been identified in Kenya, but some were found among travelers, and there is little evidence to suggest how prevalent they may be or what role they may play in East African countries. They include B.1.1.7, the most transmitted and possibly deadliest variant first identified in Britain; B.1.351, a first variant for the first time in South Africa that could bypass the protection afforded by current vaccines; AND A.23.1, a variant that is now prevalent in neighboring Kenyas Uganda and Rwanda nearby.

Since midnight, said Mr. Kenyatta, all gatherings are banned in Nairobi and four neighboring counties, which constitute a single area of ​​infection. Travel is prohibited inside and outside the restricted area, where bars, restaurants and places of worship will be closed, and a night curfew at 22pm will be moved to 20:00 However, Nairobis International Airport will remain open.

In the rest of Kenya, sports activities have been suspended and schools and universities will be closed until further notice. The boards came a week before the Easter holiday when many Kenyans gather on crowded buses to return to their family homes in rural areas. A vaccination program that began in March raised hopes for an end to the pandemic, which has devastated the country’s tourism-dependent economy. A small bright spot in the decline in tourism has been an influx of wealthy Europeans hoping to cross the pandemic at market resorts along the Kenyan coast. But the high rate of infections and deaths has forced the country into a new painful stalemate, said Mr. Kenyatta. As of Thursday, Kenya reported a total of 126,170 cases and 2,092 deaths. The positive test rate hit 22 per cent this week, compared to 2 per cent in January, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos