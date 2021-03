The closure hits rail and road traffic in Bihar

The Bihar gang called by the RJD and the Left Parties on Friday, which coincided with the closure of the venue called by Opposition parties in protest against the farm bills, remained generally peaceful but struck normal life across the state. The RJD and Left parties had called for a nationwide shutdown in protest against the alleged attack on the Opposition MLA at the Bihar Assembly earlier this week. Despite heavy police deployment on major roads and national highways, protesters blocked several state highways and Mahatma Gandhi Setu, affecting vehicle traffic and causing blockages. There were reports of railroad protests in many countries, leading to disruptions in rail services and the movement of more than 16 passenger / Express trains and freight. In Patna, hundreds of RJD supporters, including some minors, attacked the train station and bus stand holding party sticks and flags, but they were expelled by police personnel. Vehicles, private and public, including city buses, stood off the streets in the state capital. Although business institutions remained closed, schools, colleges, and government offices functioned as normal. According to the state police headquarters, rail and road traffic was disrupted in Gaya, Jehanabad, Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Madhubni, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nawada and Bhagal districts. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at train stations, bus stops and taxi stands since morning. There were no major misconduct incidents, said Patna SSP Upendra Sharma. ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said the closure remained generally peaceful. More than 500 RJD and CPI (ML) leaders and activists were taken into preventive detention across the state. Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said he did not join the gang himself due to the death of his uncle. Speaking to reporters, he said RJD has also given its support to the nationwide strike called by farmers’ unions. The mayor is our guardian. Police used the baton charge and hit lawmakers on Assembly premises only after Nitish Kumar’s instruction. The prime minister is likely to put pressure on the president, but the RJD has confidence in him, Yadav said. On Thursday, Mayor Vijay Kumar Sinha urged senior administration and police officials to investigate the administration of lawmakers in the Assembly and identify the police officers involved for appropriate action.

