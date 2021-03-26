Western celebrates cultural diversity during International Virtual Festival | WMU News

Left to right, students Joseph Yang and Po-Hsien “Johnny” Chen, both from Taiwan, prepare Taiwanese beef noodles as part of a video for the International Virtual Festival food competition.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Michigan Southwest Campus and community will celebrate the cultural diversity of Western University of Michigan during a three-day virtual festival highlighting international food, fashion, and entertainment.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has turned into a virtual format for International Festival 2021: Keeping us connected from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdayuntil Friday, April 7, 8 and 9on YouTube.

For more than three decades, the International Festival has highlighted cultures from around the world that the southwestern Michigan community can experience in just one visit to the Western campus. While the pandemic still prevents the traditional format of the event, celebrating the meaning of global engagement is more important than ever.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us. But one thing it has taught us is that it is essential to have the ability to work together with people across cultures and borders to solve complex problems,” he says. Dr. Paulo Zagalo-Melo, associate provocateur of the Haenicke Institute for Global Education.

The International Festival will feature video presentations by international and cultural student organizations, as well as discussions and demonstrations of global engagement in Western. Groups of students will compete each night for the best video presentation in three categories: food, fashion, and entertainment. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges and night voting, directly from the community.

“This year’s festival theme is ‘Keeping Us Connected’ and focuses on three themes that are universally relevant to all of us what we eat, what we wear and how we have fun,” says Zagalo-Melo.

