At least nine COVID-19 patients killed in fire at Mumbai hospital





The facility was set up in a shopping mall due to the lack of beds in recent years



At least nine COVID-19 patients were killed Thursday night after a fire engulfed a shopping mall that also housed a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup area. Two others had died from COVID-19, officials said. Officials said 68 patients were evacuated. According to officials, nine patients died from smoke drowning as the fire engulfed the hospital. According to Corporation officials, the fire started on the first floor of Dream Mall near the Bhandup suburban railway station. Sunrise Hospital is located on the third floor and has a capacity of 107 beds. At the time of the fire, 78 patients were being treated, an official said. Permission to run the hospital was granted due to the lack of beds for COVID-19 patients during the outbreak of recent years. According to fire service officials, the fire spread from the first floor to the second floor and smoke engulfed the third floor. We managed to rescue 68 patients from the hospital with the joint effort of all agencies, the official said. Those in the ICU and on ventilation could not be evacuated, he added. The issue raised We have raised an issue at Bhandup police station and the reasons behind the fire will be investigated. Police will also check if all permits and NOCs regarding fire safety have been obtained, he said. Rescued COVID-19 patients were immediately transferred to nearby COVID care centers. In a statement, the hospital said it started in emergency circumstances in 2020 and has helped many patients recover. It works with all the right compatibility such as fire license and nursing home license. Hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients in wheelchairs and beds in shelter areas and attending fire drills, the statement said. He added that the fire alarm was ignited by smoke, after which all patients were evacuated. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the site of the fire, apologized to the families of the victims. Announcing a compensation of 5 lakhs for the relatives of each of the deceased, he said, We had given permission for temporary COVID hospitals due to the increase in the number of patients in 2020. This hospital was also given permission under this category. All field hospitals and those inside buildings must now be subject to strict fire safety controls. He added that the permit for the said hospital would expire on March 31, 2021. The Opposition BJP said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) and the BMC should take responsibility for the tragedy.

