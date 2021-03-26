What we know about COVID-19 variants

Experts say measures such as distancing and wearing masks will continue to be vital, even though more and more people are getting a vaccine.



Several variants of the coronavirus with the potential to be more contagious have caused global concern whether existing vaccines will still protect the world from a virus that is constantly evolving.

Here is what we know about them and what this means for the COVID-19 pandemic.

What variants?

Viruses are constantly mutating while small errors are inserted every time they replicate. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has not changed and has already undergone several thousand mutations since it appeared in humans in late 2019.

Of the currently known variants, three are particularly troubling: those first discovered in southeast England, South Africa, and in travelers from Brazil arriving in Japan.

They circulate in 125, 75 and 41 countries respectively, according to a recent update from the World Health Organization.

He has assigned them “anxiety variants” because of their increased transmission and / or virulence, which exacerbates an epidemic and makes it more difficult to control.

There are also some “variants of interest” first identified in Scotland, the United States and Brazil under surveillance because of potentially problematic genetic traits.

Finally, many other variants are circulating, which are being traced by the scientific community through genetic sequences.

“The coming weeks and months will tell us whether they fall into the troubling category of rapidly spreading variants, or whether they will remain poorly circulating variants,” said Etienne Simon-Loriere, head of viral evolution at the Pasteur Institute in France. , for AFP.

All variants are categorized according to the mutations they have acquired. Each takes its place in the tree of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic family.

It is a tree that constantly grows branches.

Unlike events like viruses themselves, the variants do not have an internationally recognized naming system, so their official titles tend to be somewhat technical.

For example, the type that appeared in England is called 501Y.V1 or VOC202012 / 01 and belongs to line B.1.1.7.

Given this, people have used the lighter terms “English variant”, “South African variant” and so on, although this has caused concerns that some countries will be stigmatized.

More contagious?

Viruses normally accumulate mutations over time so the appearance of variants is not at all surprising.

Most of these changes will not have “a direct benefit to the virus or other public health impacts,” according to the WHO.

It all depends on the mutations they carry.

The English, South African and Brazilian variants all share a special mutation called N501, which is thought to increase infectivity.

The mutation occurs in the spike protein of the virus, which almost certainly makes it more effective at binding to human receptor cells.

And the South African and Brazilian variants carry another mutation, E484K, suspected of reducing immunity acquired either from a past infection (with an increased chance of re-infection), or from vaccines.

All three “variants of concern” are understood to be all more infectious.

The WHO estimates that the English version is between 36 percent and 75 percent more contagious, while the South African type is thought to be 1.5 times more transmissible.

He said data for the Brazil variant, known as P.1, is still preliminary, but a recent study of health data in the city of Manaus where the variant is widespread had suggested it could be 2.5 times more adhesive than previous types.

At present the transmissibility estimates are mainly based on observations of how quickly a variant spreads.

But since infection levels depend on a number of factors such as measures of social distance, it can be difficult to determine the potential amount of increased transmission.

Several teams of researchers around the world are also analyzing the biological characteristics of these variants, to investigate the mechanics of infection.

“There are some hypotheses to study. Maybe the viral load is higher, or that the variant can more easily enter human cells and multiply faster,” said Olivier Schwartz, head of the Pasteur Institute’s virus and immunity unit.

Researchers at Harvard University are investigating another possibility.

They are looking at the idea that the English variant can lead to prolonged COVID-19 infections, making individuals more contagious for longer.

If that turns out to be the case, “a longer period of isolation may be needed than is currently recommended 10 days after the onset of symptoms,” the researchers concluded.

But it will take weeks or even months to get a final answer.

More dangerous?

British authorities said in January that the species that appeared in England was up to 40 per cent more deadly, based on a number of studies in the UK.

One of them, which was published in the medical journal BMJ on Mars, found that the variant was 64 percent more deadly than pre-existing species.

For 1,000 cases detected, the English version causes 4.1 deaths, versus 2.5 for the classic coronavirus, it revealed.

Moreover, the WHO estimates that the South African variant “increases the risk of death in hospital by 20 percent”, based on research in the country.

Are vaccines still effective?

Some studies have shown that while vaccines maintain their effectiveness against the English variant, they may have a weaker effect against strains of South Africa and Brazil, due to the E484K mutation.

However, scientists say this does not mean that they are not effective at all.

Also, these studies focus on a single body response after vaccination antibody production.

They “do not evaluate other types of possible immunity, such as T and B cell activity,” a group of U.S. specialists, including government expert Anthony Fauci, said in a recent article in Jama magazine.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are working on updated vaccines, tailored to the variants.

Moderna announced in March that it was testing a new generation of vaccines in a clinical trial to evaluate their effectiveness against the South African variant.

As long as case figures remain high globally, the chances of significant mutations will also remain high.

That is why, experts say, it is essential to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible in order to limit the risk of new variants emerging.

So measures such as distancing and wearing masks will continue to be vital, even though more and more people are getting a vaccine.

