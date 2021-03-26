Ely, International Falls will have Midco high speed internet service





Complete surplus or multiple resources in the event of a resource failure do not live on yet, said Paige Pearson Myer, Midco’s director of corporate communications. The expansion in northern Minnesota was financed by a $ 3.75 million Midco capital investment. Midco will install fiber on the premises (directly at home) in Ely and Winton in early 2022, said the release from Sioux Falls, the South Dakota-based cable provider. The fiber network will allow up to 5 gigabits per second when modems are installed in homes or businesses. These connections can eventually be updated to 10 Gbps. Improving our citizens’ high-speed and reliable internet access has been a top priority of Ely Town, said Chuck Novak, Mayor of Ely, in the announcement. Speeds, redundancies and reliability Midco will bring to our community, and the surrounding communities, is a game-changer for our residents, students and businesses. “ Tower, Soudan and Babbitt will see similar full fiber construction activities with the premises network upgrades in 2023.

District Commissioner St. Louis Paul McDonald, a resident of Ely who represents District 4, said broadband access will equalize the playing field for area businesses and students, and he is encouraged by the progress toward achieving access for all county residents to a wide quality bunch. “For a lot of people in rural America, broadband is like magic,” McDonald said. “The economic recovery begins with broadband expansion. This Midco project is great news for residents in Ely and Winton. With projects also on the horizon in Babbitt, Tower and Sudan in the near future, we are starting to see progress. “ County commissioners expressed their commitment to broadband last week in a seminar session. International Falls, Ranier and Littlefork are also expected to see faster data speeds. This summer, all three communities will have access to Midco Gig Midco’s fastest internet plan, which allows downloads of up to 1 Gbps and 20 megabits per second. Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, said in the announcement that the broadband will help develop business, educate students, provide medical services and allow community members to participate fully in digital life. COVID-19 has accelerated our support for high-speed Internet access, and while we have made progress in recent years toward connecting all Minnesota residents, the needs in many rural areas have remained unmet, Ecklund said. Pearson Myer said homes and other communities along the fiber route may have the opportunity to connect to broadband service in the future. This broadband expansion and investment brought by Midco is much needed and vital to northern Minnesota, said Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook. As the pandemic continues to affect learning, economic growth, medical and family needs, investments in robust infrastructure systems like this are essential in addressing the connectivity gaps that remain throughout our state.

