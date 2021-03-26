Stick to Covid rules as England blockade approaches, warns public | UK News

The public has been warned to continue adhering to Covid rules as the end of the blockade approaches, amid a sense of danger and new data showing increased family reunification.

Before further easing of rules in England on Monday when outdoor meetings will be allowed in private gardens for groups of six, the public already seems to feel more comfortable watching others.

The percentage of adults meeting out with someone who is not in their family or bubble, or related to work or education, seems to have steadily increased: 23% of adults admitted this in the last week of their life. ONS data, compared to 13% in mid-January.

Despite this, a member of the governments ’behavioral science panel stressed that the overall picture was a high compliance with the basics such as mask wearing, social distancing, and hygiene.

Prof. Stephen Reicher of the University of St Andrews added that it was important not to focus on exceptions for breaking the rules, but he said an important trend was that people’s sense of danger was rapidly declining.

We know that if people think there is no risk they will see less reason to respect the restrictions, said Reicher, a member of the SPI-B, behavioral science subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage).

The data on Friday also showed that the final R value for the UK is 0.7 to 0.9, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine others.

In a visible sign of concern ahead of better weather and as the rules are further eased, authorities in London have reminded the public to continue to respect social distance to avoid an increase in Covid-19 infections.

Although some restrictions will soon be eased, we are still in a national stalemate and it is essential that we all follow the rules to prevent a new blow, said Colin Buttery, a local government official in London responsible for open spaces.

Londoners have already made great sacrifices to reduce the rate of infection, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. But we can not be complacent now and allow this virus to spread.

The country’s largest police force is finalizing a police plan around changing moon-blocking rules, but will continue to focus on violations seen to be causing the most damage.

It will focus more resources, the Guardian understands, in areas of London where the infection rate is highest, and will prioritize reports of large indoor gatherings such as house parties and music events in abandoned warehouses. .

In a visible sign of increasing activity in society as a whole, the force is also becoming heavier in policing other crime-free zones.

Council chiefs have also been using social media to remind the public to stay away from Monday outside London.

We need to get over the message that there is a guide and it has to do with getting it in stages. We need to remind people not only to come out with the abandonment of homosexuals in the belief that it all ended well before April 12, said John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council.

He said the public was generally well behaved in Peterborough, though he said special challenges continued to involve large numbers of people traveling to work in minibuses to work in fields or packaging factories.

Although our infections have been declining, they are not declining as fast as in other parts of the country. So we are doing what we can; when it comes to minibuses, for example, we are using speakers and languages ​​that people use.

Concerns about a rule-slip come as the latest data from the ONS show a leveling in England for the percentage of people who test positive for Covid in the week ending March 20th.

The ONS, which conducted a study based on swabs from randomly selected families, found that about one in 340 people in the community were thought to be infected that week, approximately 162,500 people. Such levels are similar to those seen in late September.

Wales and Northern Ireland also show a plateau, with about one in 450 people in the first and one in 320 in the second thought to be infected in the week ending March 20, while Scotland has seen a slight increase in the percentage of people who test positive, with one in 240 estimated to be infected in the most recent week.

ONS data suggest an increase in the percentage of people who test positive is seen for high school children. There are also regional variations, among them an increase in the north-west, and potentially Yorkshire and the Humber, and falls in the south-east and east of England.

Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London and a member of the Government The Pandemic Influenza Scientific Modeling Group (SPI-M), said the vaccination program means the current levels of infection indicated by ONS data has to likely to lead to fewer hospitalizations and deaths than to similar levels last year.

However, he added that finding that about one in 340 people in the community in England have Covid still poses a significant risk of infection, especially for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

In terms of compliance with Covid rules A The ONS survey of more than 6,000 adults in Britain found that 88% of people said they avoided physical contact outside their home between March 17-21 compared to 92% a week earlier.

Likewise, 42% of people said they stayed home or left just for work, exercise, basic shopping or medical need a little over 45% a week ago.

The percentage of adults who meet in nature with someone who is not in their family, childcare or support bubbles, or related to work or education, seems to have increased steadily: 23% of adults admitted to this over the last week, compared to 13% for January 20-24. The percentage that has such meetings inside has increased from 10% to 14% over the same period, with a slower growth.

But if this constitutes a breach of the rules is another matter currently people in England can meet another person abroad, while in Scotland the rules have been relaxed to allow up to four adults from two different families to meet outdoors since March 12.

A UCL Covid-19 social survey also shows overall compliance, with 93.9% of respondents for the week beginning March 15 saying they generally adhere to the rules and 52.3% said they always complied, by 95% and 60% respectively for the week starting February 8th.