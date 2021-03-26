FORT SMITH – An upcoming event dedicated to the screening of films made by people from all over the world, as well as local students, received huge financial support on Thursday.

Arvest Bank will sponsor the Fort Smith International Film Festival with a $ 10,000 donation to the River Valley Film Society.

The gift supports both the festival and additional year-round programs to begin this summer “designed to enrich the artistic and professional lives of young River Valley professionals,” according to a press release. A press conference and check-in ceremony was held on Thursday.

The festival will be held Aug. 13-14 in Bakery District, 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge, 5 Star Productions and the Majestic in Fort Smith, the announcement said.

Brandon Goldsmith, the executive director of the film company, said the festival had 163 appearances from 31 countries as of Thursday.

Jennifer Burchett, the festival’s artistic director and treasurer of the River Valley Film Association, said the Arvest Bank donation will help the nonprofit organize leadership programs for young people to get involved in film and explore everything the media has to offer. These year-round initiatives may include film literacy, 48-hour film competitions, and corporate competitions.

Burchett said he hopes these programs give young people skills they can use regardless of the career they enter.

“In terms of professional paths, we are putting our young people to success and to jobs and careers in the real world,” she said.

The film society started in 2020, Burchett said. Its purpose is to enrich the community through film. The idea to bring a film festival to Fort Smith was born during the band’s first board meeting.

“We wanted an international audience, but we are also a community festival,” Burchett said. “So community involvement and that was a stepping stone to our local talent was a major part of what we wanted to develop in terms of bringing a film festival that works in the community.”

The River Valley Film Society is accepting entries for the inaugural festival into the following categories: indigenous people, people of color, narrative feature, documentary, short film, short animation, short high school student, college student, and music video.

The theme of the festival is “Through their eyes,” Burchett said.

“We chose that topic for two reasons,” Burchett said. “One, it was a natural and poetic extension of what we have all experienced during this [covid-19] pandemic. We were all wearing masks, and in a way, we were really forced to look at each other in a way we had never done before. Also, we want to take the opportunity to create projects where we can really see what life is like through someone else’s perspective. “

High school students in River Valley can win scholarships sponsored by the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Foundation through the festival, according to the news release. These include $ 2,000 for first place, $ 1,000 for second place and $ 500 for third place, all of which can be purchased upon entry of winning students into UAFS.

Students can also win cash prizes of $ 750 for first place, $ 500 for second place and $ 250 for third place, all sponsored by Arvest Bank, according to the announcement.

Roger Holroyd, president and CEO of Arvest Bank Fort Smith, said there were three reasons behind the company’s $ 10,000 donation. The first is that the bank believes the film festival is an important inaugural event for Fort Smith, one of those it wishes to be successful.

“We see it as providing some economic incentives, especially on the international festival weekend in August,” Holroyd said. “We feel like there is definitely an economic incentive or part of economic development for this that focuses around tourism.”

The theme of the festival also resonated with Arvest, according to Holroyd. He also sees the event as beneficial to Fort Smith high school and college students.

“And I think it will really go further … the focus and importance that Fort Smith gives to diversity and inclusion and we really just continue the tradition we have here of being an inclusive place to live and do business, “said Holroyd.

Student notification is also underway with Fort Smith School and Peak Innovation Center coordinating with teachers to include students in the festival, according to the news release. The district is preparing to open the center this August in co-operation with UAFS. The center will facilitate career and technology education for regional high school students, in addition to the district-specific visual arts program.

