German constitutional court bans ratification of EU recovery fund





BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court said on Friday that the president could not sign legislation ratifying the European Union Recovery Fund as long as it was considering an urgent appeal against the debt-financed investment plan. The statement from Germany’s highest court, after both houses of parliament ratified the legislation this week, did not give a timeline when a legal decision could be expected. Opponents of the EU’s recovery plan, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and a group called the Citizens Will Alliance, argue it violates European treaties by opening the door to joint borrowing by member states. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a supporter of the project, has said the Fund marks the first step towards a fiscal union in which member states will transfer more powers to Brussels away from national capitals. Five plaintiffs filed an appeal in Germany’s high court on Friday against the EU fund, a court spokesman said earlier. An emergency appeal and a constitutional appeal were filed today, the spokesman added. The European Commission said it was convinced that the law in question, called the Resource Decision itself, would remain in German court. The Resource Decision itself has also been the basis for all long-term EU budgets for decades. The amendment to be ratified raises the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget by 0.6 percentage points to 2.0% of gross national income by 2058 to protect the repayment of recovery borrowing in case there is not enough tax money planned for that purpose. We note that the validity of the own source decision has not been questioned by the German constitutional court. The commission is convinced that the German constitutional court will soon decide on the issue of interim measures, said a spokeswoman for the commission. There is no time limit for the court to decide on the appeal, but it may take up to three months for the court to decide on the emergency appeal. This means that German ratification could be postponed until June. This would still be at a time when the European Commission’s overall plan was to borrow jointly and pay the first tranches of summer recovery money. The EU objective remains to ensure the completion of the ratification process in all Member States by the end of the second quarter of this year, the Commission spokesman said. The Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, passed the German ratification law on Thursday by an overwhelming majority of nearly 75%. Bundesrat, the upper room, followed suit on Friday. It must be signed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before it enters into force. During the debate in parliament, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU plan would create an important tool to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, but she insisted that it should remain a one-time event which could not be repeated. The European Commission will be allowed to raise up to 750 billion euros in capital markets and pass the money on to the worst-hit pandemic member states through reform-linked payments and investment plans agreed together, in part as grants and partly as a loan. Reporting by Michael Nienaber; additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; edited by Giles Elgood and Grant McCool

