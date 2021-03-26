NWT and federal governments provide $ 2.4 million for early education and childcare





All communities across the Northwest Territories are receiving a portion of the $ 2.4 million allocated for early learning and child care in the current school year, federal and territorial governments said on Friday. RJ Simpson, NWT’s Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, described the announcement as a “readmission” to the sector for 2020-2021. The money has already been described in a bilateral agreement between the two levels of government. Simpson had no details about how the funds were distributed, but said it is being used to reduce the cost of day-to-day programs and to support and retain teachers. “Early education plays an important role in promoting the social, emotional, physical and cognitive development of young children,” he said. “We have a responsibility to contribute to the long-term success of our young people.” Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, said the federal government has worked hard to make sure parents do not have to decide between paying rent or buying groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he said, there is still work to be done. “Parents are concerned about getting their children back to work and sending them to school or daycare. Now, more than ever, parents need access to safe, affordable, accessible and high-quality child care. as we slowly and surely open up our economy. “ Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said on Friday that safe and high-quality care for children is important as the economy opens slowly. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Hussen said the funds are being used for appropriate cultural and vocational training opportunities that will increase access to quality child care in small communities. The agreement also allows the North West Territoriesto government to carry funds that were not used for early learning and child care last year, Simpson said. “There are times when we do not have as many children in care as we could budget for,” he explained. Hussen added that having residual funds is normal. “Especially based on the year we’ve had,” he said. “There was a time when the childcare sector was closed and there were disruptions in the system.” In a press release, the two governments said Friday’s funding brings investment in the Canada-Northwest Territorial Bilateral Agreement into early learning and childcare up to $ 9.7 million since 2017.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos