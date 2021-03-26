Advance Media New York was announced as a finalist for the global media award





The creative services team at Advance Media New York was one of 290 finalists from around the world and 35 others from the United States nominated for the International News Media Associations 2021 Global Media Awards. The International News Media Association (INMA), a community of leading news media companies with more than 16,000 members in more than 70 countries, announced the finalists for the 2021 Global Media Awards on March 10th. The competition garnered more than 600 entries from 37 countries. This year the INMA Global Media Awards includes 20 categories focused on excellence in news brands, media platforms, subscriptions, business development and data and insights. In the category of best idea to increase advertising sales, Advance was selected as a finalist for her work at the 2020 Northeast Virtual College Fair. Creative Services Manager Matt Sourwine said this is the first time his team enters a global awards competition. We have a very talented creative team here at AMNY and it is a real honor to be recognized globally. 2020 was a challenging year and we saw an opportunity to create a virtual experience that would benefit both students and colleges. Her humility to see where the other finalists for this award are from! The virtual college fair connected higher education institutions and high school students during a global pandemic when personal visits were not possible. This unique opportunity gave prospective students a sense of the college campus from the comfort of their own home while putting recruitment officers in touch with interested students at their schools. The Northeast Virtual College Fair was a joint effort between AMNY, PA Media Group and MassLive Media. The countries leading the list of finalists are India (47), the United States (36), Austria and Norway (22 each), Australia, New Zealand and Sweden (with 19 finalists each). Winners will be announced in a virtual announcement on June 3rd. The second performance of the Northeast Virtual College Fair takes place on 22 March 11 April. Students can enroll in https://necollegefair.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos