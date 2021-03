Lebanese PM warns of ‘dangerous chemicals’ at southern oil plant

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The outgoing Lebanese prime minister said on Friday that experts had found dangerous chemicals in a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Photo Photo: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is photographed at the Government Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir Hassan Diab said the country’s atomic energy authority identified the substances as nuclear after reviewing a report by the German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had charged with cleaning up hazardous material in the port of Beirut. The comments came almost eight months after a stockpile of chemicals exploded in Beirut, killing nearly 200 people in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions recorded. Ammonium nitrate ignited in flames after being stored unsafe in the port for years. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon about possible recovery projects at the Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet. We do not want to comment on possible findings, the spokesman said. Diab called for action, without giving details. But the Lebanese oil directorate said the cylinders, which weighed 1.2 kg (2.7 lb), had only been used for exploration and would be transferred next week for safe storage. We assure the Lebanese … there is no reason for any fear, said the directorate. The Diabs cabinet has served as a caretaker since resigning over the devastation that last August’s blast occurred in much of the Lebanese capital, adding to an already sharp financial crisis. After Lebanon hired the Combi Lift after the blast, the German firm said it had found 58 containers in the port of Beirut that posed a threat to the city. Some of them had been there for over a decade. The German ambassador to Beirut, Andreas Kindl, said this month the material was well packaged but still waiting to be shipped to Germany for disposal, as Lebanon had not yet made a payment of nearly $ 2 million on the contract. Combi Lift spokesman Malte Steinhoff said on Friday those containers remained in Beirut amid talks with Lebanese authorities on funding. We … hope to find a solution this month, he said. Reporting by Ellen Francis and Maha El Dahan in Beirut; Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans, Gareth Jones and Marguerita Choy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos