US Navy Cyber ​​Competition Team Wins SANS International Services Cup> United States Navy> Stories News

The NCCT organized a team of 5 people to represent the Navy, first competing domestically against U.S. military services and then moving on to the international competition. “Our fleet and our nation were brilliantly represented in this international cyber competition,” said Lt. Admiral Ross Myers, Commander of the Fleet Cyber ​​Command. “This victory underscores the importance of keeping the best and most brilliant, as our talented staff provide our greatest asymmetric advantage over our opponents in the Great Power Competition, today and tomorrow. Bravo Zulu to the entire Blackjackets team for this extraordinary victory! ” This international inaugural event consisted of various cyber security challenges posed by 25 teams from across the largest global intelligence alliance known as The Five Eyes (FVEY). Teams from each service branch within the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand competed in a cyber competition covering areas such as Cyberspace Security Operations – Internal Security Measures (DCO-IDM), medicine legal, penetration testing and Internet of Things (IoT) Utilization. “The SANS 2021 International Services Cup was a very competitive event between not only teams from U.S. military branches but also teams from FVEYs countries,” said Sam Dlinn, website specialist, team leader and a Navy civilian. assigned to the Atlantic Naval War Information Center (NIWCLANT). “This team was chosen because of their cyber excellence and the different skill sets that allowed the US Navy to take home the inaugural trophy. We look forward to next year ‘s competition so we can continue to demonstrate our excellence. Navy in Cyberspace “. The NCCT members who accompanied Dlinn as part of this winning team were Lt. jg John King, exploitation specialist, assigned to the Navy Cyber ​​Warfare Development Group (NCWDG), Lt. jg Luke Foppe, Exploitation Specialist, Assigned to NCWDG, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Joshua Thibodeaux, forensic specialist assigned to Cyber ​​Strike Sixty THREE CS (CSA-63) and Chief Cryptology Technician (Networks) ) Mike Turano, network specialist, assigned to CSA-63. The SANS NetWars International Services Cup allows various governments and intelligence agencies to build their capabilities through rigorous cyber challenges by facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration between FVEY partners. The NCCT is comprised of 15 members from across the 10th Fleet and is a dedicated effort to showcase cyber talent and highlight the spirit of competition, combat skills and professionalism that the Information Warfare Community brings to the Navy. It aims to improve cyber skills, serve as a recruiting tool, capture industry best practices, demonstrate new skills, and highlight areas for improvement across our cyber force.

